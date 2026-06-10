Project Manager Specialist
Avaron AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-10
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will step into a central role in an automotive product development environment where European software functionality needs to be delivered on time, within scope, and with high quality. Working closely with the Project Leader, you help create structure across project planning, documentation, milestones, and follow-up in a setup that spans both hardware and software.
In this role, you act as deputy Project Leader and support the full delivery flow for European software components. You coordinate activities, keep teams aligned, follow risks and dependencies, and help ensure that quality and documentation standards are met throughout the project. This is a great opportunity for you if you enjoy combining project leadership with technical coordination in a complex software landscape.
Job DescriptionYou coordinate project activities together with the Project Leader and help define, track, and lead the work in the assigned project.
You act as deputy Project Leader and step in when needed to keep progress, decisions, and communication moving forward.
You plan and follow up on short-term activities connected to both hardware and software.
You host project meetings by setting the agenda, inviting the right stakeholders, leading the discussion, and documenting outcomes and actions.
You drive follow-up on actions and make sure tasks are closed with clear ownership and feedback loops.
You take responsibility for the delivery of European-related software components within scope and timeline.
You support the integration of European features into the overall software architecture.
You lead milestone and gateway activities, collect delivery material, and review status together with relevant stakeholders.
You help assess deliverables, identify risks, and support mitigation to secure stable progress across teams.
You follow quality throughout the project and help ensure that European features pass unit tests, integration tests, and required quality benchmarks.
You maintain a clear and correct documentation structure across the project.
RequirementsBachelor's or master's degree in engineering, or a related field.
At least 5 years of experience in the automotive business and gained proficiency when working in or close to product development projects.
Experience in project coordination and leadership in complex development environments.
Strong ability to manage dependencies across multiple teams and regions.
Strong communication and presentation skills, with the ability to synthesize complex topics and influence senior stakeholders.
Leadership and team coordination skills.
An analytical approach to risk assessment and mitigation.
Strong organizational skills for planning and coordination.
Experience working with Office 365, Thinkcell, MS Project, SharePoint, Teams, Digital Thread, and Jira.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7888755-2046984". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9958359