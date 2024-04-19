Project Manager SAP Order to Cash
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2024-04-19
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Why Scania?
Global Impact: Contribute to sustainable transport solutions that positively impact communities worldwide.
Cutting-edge Technology: Work with state-of-the-art SAP systems to streamline our Order to Cash process.
Collaborative Environment: Join a diverse team of professionals dedicated to driving innovation and excellence.
Professional Growth: Gain invaluable experience leading a high-profile SAP implementation project with ample opportunities for career advancement.
• Project Leadership: Lead end-to-end project management for the SAP Order to Cash implementation, from planning to execution and beyond.
• Requirements Management: Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and define business requirements, ensuring alignment with project objectives.
• Solution Design: Work closely with cross-functional teams to design and implement SAP solutions that optimize the Order to Cash process.
• Performance Monitoring: Track project milestones, budgets, and performance metrics to ensure timely delivery and adherence to quality standards.
• Stakeholder Engagement: Foster strong relationships with internal stakeholders and external partners to drive collaboration and support project success.
• Education: Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Computer Science, or a related field. PMP certification is a plus.
• Experience: Proven experience managing SAP implementation projects, particularly in Order to Cash processes. Experience with SAP S/4HANA is highly desirable.
• Project Management Skills: Strong project management skills with a track record of successfully delivering complex projects on time and within budget.
• Communication: Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively engage with stakeholders at all levels of the organization.
• Problem-solving: Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities, with a keen attention to detail and a proactive approach to overcoming challenges. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "4926-42425533". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976) Kontakt
Shala Jamshid 00000000 Jobbnummer
8624261