Project Manager/Roadmap Lead
2023-01-09
Job description
We are looking for an experienced Project Manager/Roadmap Lead to be part of our team in an automotive assignment.
As a Roadmap Lead you will ensure that strategic roadmaps are defined and delivered with transparency. You will specialize and focus your efforts on one of our product areas and collaborate closely with your leadership team and a community of other roadmap leads.
Responsibilities
Facilitate and enable digital direction and functional strategies
Ensuring strategic alignment of Product Area's portfolio and roadmap towards Digital Core and Volvo Cars key priorities
Defining and measuring delivered value and performance
Enable decision making by problem solving, data analysis and communication of findings
Facilitating portfolio balancing and prioritization of content and funding on a running basis (monthly, quarterly, yearly)
Ensuring that the quality of roadmaps is sufficient and underpinned by realistic ambitions and feasibility to execute
Qualifications
Experience
Managed roadmaps for complex programs and/or portfolios
Finance management in an agile environment and experience to handle financials for large initiatives and/or portfolio management
Defined business cases and driven value realization
Collaborated with wide range of stakeholders of different skillsets and seniority levels
Ability to visualize information to create a common understanding and direction
Agile product development knowledge and management in an agile environment
Significant experience in applicable office tools; MS Office, Excel, Teams etc
Experience from IT/digital, automotive environments, SAFe, and/or management consulting experience
Having a holistic viewpoint and being value oriented, with an ability to inspire and motivate others in working towards a goal
Being communicative, flexible and adaptive to the extent of being an excellent navigator in conflicts of interest and resolver of impediments, aiding the team in having the right focus
Structured problem-solver
Acting as a servant leader
Strong communication and facilitation skills
A true team player that believes in collaboration
Flexible, open to new ideas and always looking for ways to improve
Ability to understand end user needs & network with stakeholders
Experience
