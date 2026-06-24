Project Manager R&D
Toyota Material Handling Europe AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Mjölby Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Mjölby
2026-06-24
, Boxholm
, Vadstena
, Motala
, Haninge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Toyota Material Handling Europe AB i Mjölby
, Örebro
, Borås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At Toyota Material Handling Europe, we create the technology that keeps the world moving. Our solutions support businesses across Europe every day, combining automation, connectivity and productivity to make operations safer, smarter and more efficient.
We firmly believe in setting ideas in motion. With a strong foundation in place, we are now investing more than ever in research and development to accelerate our leadership. We are a global organisation with strong local R&D centres, working together as one team, ONE R&D. By combining local expertise with shared platforms and a common direction, we are strengthening our European R&D organisation to shape the next generation of material handling solutions. MOVE the future with us.
The Position
At Toyota Material Handling Europe, we are now expanding our European R&D organisation with a new Project Manager R&D. You will join a strong team in our Project Management Office that thrives on collaboration and innovation in an inspiring environment and be part of our continued journey of innovation and growth. We lead projects within solutions for automated vehicles, energy & materials, smart & connected trucks as well as all types of warehouse trucks.
In this role you will manage the full project lifecycle-from concept and development through industrialization and production launch., ensuring alignment with company standards, quality requirements, and relevant regulatory frameworks throughout the project.
Together with your colleagues you will also contribute to strategic planning and decision-making, supporting the development and direction of R&D initiatives.
You will report to the Manager R&D Project Lead.
Your Responsibilities
Lead and drive projects to successful delivery by engaging, motivating, and guiding cross-functional teams, proactively addressing challenges and removing obstacles.
Establish and manage high-performing project teams, ensuring clear roles, responsibilities, and accountability.
Identify project risks and deviations early and implement effective mitigation and contingency plans.
Plan, develop, and continuously monitor project timelines, milestones, and deliverables to ensure on-time and high-quality execution.
Ensure transparent and structured communication by providing regular updates to sponsors, stakeholders, and project teams.
Drive continuous improvement by identifying and implementing enhancements to processes, tools, and ways of working.
Your profile
Proven experience from an industrial or technical environment, with a solid foundation in project management within R&D or product development.
Demonstrated track record in leading projects and cross-functional teams, either as a Project Manager or in senior technical/Agile leadership roles.
Strong knowledge of project management methodologies, certification in PMI/IPMA or ISO 21 500 methodologies are an advantage.
Excellent stakeholder management, communication, and presentation skills, with the ability to influence and collaborate across all organizational levels.
Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, Technology, or related field, or equivalent professional experience.
Our Offer
In a rapidly evolving high-tech industry, Toyota Material Handling Europe stands as a stable, global, and influential player. We offer a dynamic, diverse, and welcoming local work environment, always within an international context. This position is based in our R&D Department at our European Headquarters in Mjölby, Sweden, with the option to work remotely two days a week. Additionally, we provide an attractive benefits package, including a yearly bonus.
Most importantly, we have exceptional people like you onboard who continuously learn, improve, and collaborate to deliver excellence in everything we do. As you help move us forward, we look forward to supporting your remarkable career growth.
Toyota Material Handling Europe is committed to helping you balance your professional and personal life, offering not only excellent compensation but also flexible work arrangements. We foster personal and professional growth by providing opportunities to learn new, in-demand skills and participate in impactful projects shaping the future of our industry.
Our inclusive culture encourages open collaboration and continuous learning, ensuring every employee feels valued, heard, and inspired. With a focus on your career development, you'll find opportunities for advancement as we grow together, creating a workplace where you can thrive both personally and professionally.
Your Application
Send your application, CV, and Cover letter in English, no later than August 9th, 2026. We screen continuously, with interviews starting after the summer holidays August/September. Applications are only accepted through our recruitment system.
For more information about this position please contact Anna Lundström, Manager R&D Project Lead; anna.lundstrom@toyota-industries.eu
For more information about this position please contact Victoria Östryd Söderlind, Recruitment Specialist; Victoria.OstrydSoderlind@toyota-industries.eu Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Toyota Material Handling Europe AB
(org.nr 556491-9537)
Svarvargatan 8 (visa karta
)
595 81 MJÖLBY Arbetsplats
Toyota Material Handling Europe Kontakt
Contact
Toyota Material Handling Victoria.OstrydSoderlind@toyota-industries.eu Jobbnummer
9977777