Project Manager Quality for Campus Robotics
2023-12-20
Västerås
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
An exciting position where you are part of the team responsible for ensuring that our quality work is the best possible in our newly built Campus Robotics 2026. We are already starting the efficiency journey by planning and influencing our own and others' work throughout the entire flow. Some ideas and processes can be introduced before the move and others we wait with. We analyze the data we collect and draw conclusions from, we improve system support such as SAP to facilitate quality assurance and we naturally look at traditional quality areas such as lean tools in different places.
Your work will be mixed between the projects and our day-to-day ongoing quality work. This is also a prerequisite for you to have a good understanding of our way of working and improvement work. An additional challenge during your time with us will be the relocation of production into the new Campus Robotics of 65,000 m2 with all that entails, planned in 2026 with efficiency work ahead of the move.
Your responsibilities
You will be involved in designing layouts, production areas and processes together with projects in other areas, where your focus is on how quality work comes into play in a good way in our new production. For the best possible quality assurance with few distractions.
Next year, we will also implement our new MES system and you will be involved in that project from a quality perspective.
You will work with benchmarks both within ABB and at external companies.
Your background
You should be a senior quality engineer and have at least 3-5 years of experience from quality work towards manufacturing.
Experience from quality work in physical flows or testing activities in manufacturing.
You also need to understand physical flows and how to ensure quality in a manufacturing process with the different concepts that can be used.
It is an advantage if you have a Green belt or Black belt and have run your own projects.
A university education is an advantage, preferably towards quality or production development.
You have an ability to find sustainable overall solutions, have good collaborative skills, are positive to change and see problems and deviations as valuable opportunities to improve the business. Working in an outgoing, independent and responsible way is a matter of course for you.
You are fluent in Swedish and English.
More about us
Robotics develops, manufactures and markets robots with associated control systems, software, arc welding products, rideways and engine packages. Through automation, ABB Robotics helps its customers improve productivity, quality and safety in their work environment. Important customer segments within the division are the manufacturing industry, the automotive industry, the pharmaceutical industry, food & beverage, logistics and electronics, among others. The workplace is in Västerås.
This is a position and ABB Robotics is running the recruitment in-house. Recruiting Manager Marie-Louise Stridh +46 706 88 13 74 will be happy to answer any questions you may have about the position. Union contact persons - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nicolin Ahlqvist +46 720 77 41 90; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson +46 730 30 30 36. For other questions, please contact Talent Partner Robert Norén +46 724 61 20 95.
Does this sound like the next step in your career? Apply today!
The last day to submit your application is 9 January. Interviews will be held during the advertisement period, the position may be filled during the advertisement period.
