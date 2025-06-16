Project Manager /Projektchef för Keller i Luleå
Keller Grundläggning AB / Byggjobb / Luleå Visa alla byggjobb i Luleå
2025-06-16
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Keller Grundläggning AB i Luleå
, Solna
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a project manager for a major and groundbreaking project in the north of Sweden! Are you the one we are looking for?
The position
Keller Grundläggning is part of Keller Group, the world's largest geotechnical solutions specialist. We work on projects across several sectors, including infrastructure, construction, and civil engineering. What sets Keller apart from other contractors is that we manage all expertise and resources in-house - from professionals and designers to skilled workers and machinery. With a strong presence both globally and in Sweden, we at Keller strive to deliver sustainable solutions to our clients.
A Keller Project Manager turns complex ground-engineering challenges into smoothly delivered projects that are safe, high-quality and sustainable. As an experienced project manager, this is the project you would want to work within!
The position is in Luleå, in the north of Sweden. The duration of the employment is approximately 18-24 months. You will be reporting to the Project Director.
Your responsibilities
Develop and manage project schedules, budgets, and resources
Lead construction manager, quality engineer and project controller, and coordinate with client to ensure smooth execution
Oversee contract and commercial relevant parts of the project and further project development
Ensure compliance with quality & design specifications, engineering standards, and safety regulations
Act as the primary point of contact for client, consultants and sub-contractors
Conduct regular project progress meetings and reports
Weekly internal financial reporting and monthly follow-up
What Keller can offer
You are offered a role in an international company with a strong brand and stable growth. Here, you'll have the opportunity to work in a technical and innovative environment, with personal and professional development through challenging projects and internal training. Our company culture is characterized by collaboration, pride, and reliability.
We're curious to get to know you
We believe that you will make a good fit for the position if you have the following qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in civil engineering, construction management or ground engineering
10+ years of relevant experience in construction project management, with a track record of successfully delivering projects on time and within budget
Excellent project management skills, including effective planning, organising and prioritizing tasks
English (written & oral) is a must, Swedish and any other European language is a plus
Software skills in MS Office
Strong leadership and communication skills to manage project teams and stakeholders
Are you our new colleague?
Are you curious and want to know more? Get in touch with Robert Thurner, +46730636139.
Apply for the position by emailing your CV and cover letter to: recruitment.se@keller.com
Selections will be made on an ongoing basis, so please don 't wait with your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-29
E-post: recruitment.se@keller.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Keller Grundläggning AB
(org.nr 556108-1646) Jobbnummer
9390105