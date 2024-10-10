Project Manager Project Office Logistics
Scania CV AB / Logistikjobb / Södertälje Visa alla logistikjobb i Södertälje
2024-10-10
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Are you looking for new challenges and want to take on a Project Manager role working with logistics working within Scania Logistics and between the brands within TRATON?
About us
The Project Office (OSO) at Scania Logistics is part of the Strategy & Business development organisation (OS). The team consists of experienced project managers and business developers that all have different backgrounds and experiences.
Our mission is to enable the execution of the strategy within Scania Logistics and the Traton Group Logistics by using strategic portfolio management, project management and business development
Job description
As a Project Manager within our team, you will be managing strategic Cross-functional and Cross-brand projects, your first assignment will be within the Cross-Brand product development projects
You will be responsible for the effective project management of the cross-brand order-to-delivery process between Scania and other brands within the group. This role involves coordinating cross-functional activities at Scania and collaborating with counterparts at other brands. Your key responsibilities include:
Ensuring that cross-brand logistics flows are executed in accordance with agreed-upon order-to-delivery strategies and capabilities.
Coordinating and aligning changes from product development projects with the TRATON Group Logistics strategy to ensure solutions are developed in line with long-term objectives.
Representing Scania logistics in cross-functional, cross-brand, and product development forums.
Logistics has an impact on almost all of Scania 's core processes and you will be a key player when it comes to shaping the future of Scania 's logistics strategy. We offer a job in an international environment with multiple contact surfaces, both internally and externally. Some travelling is to be expected in this role.
Your profile and qualifications
The ideal candidate has a passion for working with projects and knowledge of the Traton PDP process but also strong interpersonal- and communication skills with the ability to work with a wide range of stakeholders.
You work in a structured way to reach set goals, but also dare to challenge the own organisation to secure the execution of the group's projects and developments.
You hold a university degree, probably with focus on project management, engineering or economics and have several years of work experience from similar roles.
What we offer
We offer a positive and collaborative work climate where continuous learning is natural, where we are passionate about our job, and where we support and challenge each other to grow and deliver results that make a difference for both people, planet and profit.
Contact information
Tobias Rydin Head of Strategy and Business development; tobias.rydin@scania.com
Application
Send your CV via scania.com as soon as possible and no later than October 24th 2025
A background check is conducted for this position
Scania is a world-leading supplier of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers, we drive the transition to a sustainable transport system. In 2022, we delivered 80,238 trucks, 4,994 buses and 13,400 industrial and marine engines to our customers. Net sales amounted to more than SEK 170 billion, of which over 21 percent was service-related. Scania was founded in 1891 and today operates in more than 100 countries and has approximately 57,000 employees. Research and development is mainly concentrated in Sweden. Manufacturing takes place in Europe and Latin America, with regional product centers in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of the TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-24 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8949435