Project Manager, Process Industries
2025-03-18
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
Are you prepared to oversee projects that advance the field of industrial electrification and automation? At ABB Process Industries, we contribute significantly to the evolution of industrial automation and electrification by providing innovative solutions. As we expand our Project Management Office, we are looking for a skilled and motivated Project Manager to join our team in Västerås, Norrköping, Storvik, or Göteborg. This role presents a valuable opportunity to interact with innovative technology, collaborate with knowledgeable colleagues, and enhance the efficiency and sustainability of industrial sectors.
In this role, you will oversee cross-functional project teams to deliver electrical power solutions for the Swedish process industry. You will manage projects from high-voltage installations down to low-voltage control systems, ensuring they are executed on time, within budget, and to the highest quality standards. Your ability to build effective teams, encourage innovation, and solve complex problems will be key in this role. You will also work closely with customers and suppliers, always creating safe, efficient, and future-ready solutions.
Responsibilities in the role:
Your role will encompass a diverse array of tasks, intricate problem-solving, and an engaging international environment centered on sustainability, design, and digital innovation.
You will oversee project teams with skilled members such as electrical designers, automation engineers, and commissioning engineers.
Strive to ensure customer satisfaction when delivering electrical power plants containing every-thing from 130 kV down to low voltage and control systems.
Ensure projects are managed according to time, cost and scope/quality.
Run several projects at the same time, in varying sizes.
Work diligently with risk assessment to ensure a good and safe work environment.
Handle purchases and interfaces with subcontractors, for example within electrical installation, switchgear, transformers, grounding and construction work.
If you are a results-driven and strategic project manager with experience in project leadership - in electrification, process industries, or construction projects - this might be the opportunity for you!
Qualifications for the role
A Bachelor or Master's engineering degree, or equivalent.
Background in project management, at least 5 years.
Experience of running projects within electrification segment.
Project management in the process industry.
You are results-oriented, strategic and have a structured approach to work.
Experience of construction projects could also be useful in this role.
Fluency in Swedish and English, written and spoken alike, is required.
More about us
Recruiting manager Sara Betshammar, +4673 050 66 10, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85. Talent Partner: Johannes Westermark Hester.
We value people from different backgrounds. Apply today for your next career step within ABB and visit www.abb.com
to learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory
Apply at the latest by 13 April. Please note that interviews are held on an ongoing basis, apply today to secure your spot in the recruitment process.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB AB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test and could also include a background check.
