Project Manager / Process Developer
AB Tetra Pak / Civilingenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Lund
2024-04-23
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Karlshamn
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Are you prepared to contribute and deliver knowledge and enthusiasm within a prioritised focus field in our business?
We are seeking a driven person with a passion for project management, processes and ways of working, to be part of our dynamic central team responsible for ensuring compliance with Export Control laws and regulations. The focus of this team of 8 persons, is to understand applicable laws and regulations and transform them into actionable processes, tools and competencies across the company. Export Control in our business context regulates trade with sanctioned and embargoed countries, restrictive and sensitive products, and denied persons and companies. Controls and sanctions influence and impact different parts of Tetra Pak and must be integrated into business processes to ensure effective control and adherence.
The position will be based in Lund, Sweden and you will report to the Export Control Director.
What you will do
Drive projects related to the subject area
Drive creation, maintenance and implementation of processes and supporting documents
Drive continuous improvement and updates of supporting system tools
Drive monitoring of statistics from system tools related to the subject area
Have ownership of team document repository structure and of subject area "How we Work"- intranet web pages
We believe you have
We believe that you are a person with very good communication skills, both verbally and written. Your ability to structure and organise your work is essential in this position, as well as your ability to easily interact across borders and connect to different stakeholders and build your network. You are an open-minded person with an analytical and methodical approach. Furthermore, you have a process-oriented mindset and enjoy working as a team towards a common goal.
You have a university degree in Business Administration or equivalent area. It is required that you have experience from project or/and process related work as well as project management skills and experience. To succeed you will need to have excellent skills in formal written communication and of course, good communication and presentations skills. Also, you have good Office knowledge and are a frequent IT user. If you have experience from regulatory/trade/standards areas or/and SAP environment, it is seen as an advantage.
Since you will be working in a global environment, you have an excellent command in English, both written and spoken.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
To find out more about how it is to work at Tetra Pak in Lund, take a look at following website https://publications.inpublix.com/we-are-tetra-pak/
This job posting expires on 2024-05-12.
To know more about the position contact Ricky Möller at +46 46 36 1701
Questions about your application contact Josephine Malalla at +46 46 36 5253
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings gatan (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
8632096