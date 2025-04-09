Project Manager/PMO - Tenants and Real Estate
2025-04-09
Solna
Lidingö
Sundbyberg
Danderyd
Stockholm
As a leading global partner in planning, designing, and managing construction and real estate projects, Drees & Sommer helps companies implement sustainable solutions that create lasting value. With a customer-focus at the center of all we do, we deliver high-quality service and expert guidance to make a real impact.
Are you an experienced Project Manager with experience of working close to the tenant organization in real estate projects, looking for your next challenge in a dynamic and innovative environment? Join our growing team in Sweden and bring your entrepreneurial mindset to shape the future of construction. With projects across Sweden, you will be based at our Stockholm office and have the opportunity to contribute to diverse and exciting initiatives. This role combines traditional project management responsibilities with a focus on tenant coordination and fit-out projects.
Your Tasks:
Steering the project management of tenant real estate projects / developments from inception to completion, ensuring that defined project goals (timings, costs, and quality) are met in collaboration with design teams to implement cost-effective solutions
Coordinating all parts of the tenant project / real estate department project
Act as the key point of contact between tenants and project teams to ensure smooth transitions through comprehensive relocation plans and coordination
In collaboration with customer and designers, optimize space utilization and layout to meet tenant needs and enhance functionality.
Lead meetings and consult our customers in all respects
Oversee compliance with all relevant industry regulations and standards.
Your Profile:
A completed master's degree in civil engineering, architecture, construction management, or similar
Professional experience in project management, with a strong understanding of tenant fit-outs, relocations, or real estate development.
Ability to inspire confidence, build strong relationships, and deal with your team, clients, and contractors at all levels in a proactive way
Knowledge of ABK and other applicable regulations in the industry
Excellent Swedish and English skills
International work experience and intercultural competence are a plus
Whilst not essential, it's desirable for candidates to have experience or possess a strong interest in cost management and financial control in construction projects.
We offer
Benefiting from the diverse knowledge and expertise of our international colleagues and collaboration
We promote your professional and personal development through individual training and further education at the Drees & Sommer Academy
Our Digital Health Weeks promote both mental and physical health with expert talks and tips
We promote sustainable mobility with a public transport allowance
Regular team breakfasts and other team events are an important factor to enhance collaboration and keeping the spirit up!
