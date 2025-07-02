Project Manager på Swedish Life Cycle Center
Join our driven team at the Swedish Life Cycle Center as a Project Manager. The Swedish Life Cycle Center, hosted by Chalmers University of Technology, is a national competence center with about 500 life cycle experts. We work to advance and integrate life cycle action in all decision-making processes with the aim to enhance resource efficiency, promote a circular economy, and foster innovation.
About Us
The Swedish Life Cycle Center is located at the Department of Technology Management and Economics at Chalmers. The center is partner-driven and currently includes 16 partners representing industry, academia, and government agencies.
Our mission is to promote and integrate the life cycle perspective into all decision-making processes. We enable skills development and knowledge sharing among our partners and host a unique network of companies, academia, research institutes, and public authorities. By fostering collaboration and progress, we aim to increase resource efficiency, promote a circular economy, and drive innovation.
Job description
We are now looking for a project manager who is passionate about sustainable development and wants to be part of a committed team working toward the vision: "accelerate sustainable transition through science-based life cycle action." Our goal is to advance the field of life cycle thinking.
In this important role, you will work closely with colleagues, partners, funders, and other stakeholders on projects that contribute to the development of the life cycle field. This could involve administrative support for ongoing research projects, leading working or expert groups, or running your own projects in the area. All project managers contribute to the development of the center and communication efforts, and most tasks are carried out within specific project frameworks.
You will be employed at the Center's technical secretariat, where we support our partners in developing joint projects, forums for skill development and networking, and communication that reaches both partners and the wider public. The secretariat consists of two project managers, a director, a scientific leader, and a communications partner.
Employment Terms
Permanent employment, Full-time
Qualifications
We are looking for someone who:
• Has a master's degree in a relevant area e.g. industrial ecology, environmental science, sustainable development.
• Has at least two years' experience within relevant field, preferably project management within industry and/or research projects
• Has experience working with life cycle assessment
• Is proficient and have experience in both written and oral communication in English and Swedish
• Has an interest and engagement for sustainable development and a collaborative mindset
• Has a good strategic understanding of national and international developments within LCA and the life cycle perspective
Merits:
• Have experience in working in projects that involve diverse stakeholders
• Have been involved in or have been leading project funding applications
• Have experience in web administration and/or newsletter production
As a person, you have a strong ability to collaborate with others and communicate effectively with colleagues and other partners. By being attentive and responsive, you are able to foster constructive dialogue. Furthermore, you have the capability to independently drive work and projects forward with a goal-oriented mindset. You are flexible and can adapt to changing circumstances as well as to different types of projects and tasks.
Working at Chalmers
Chalmers' core values - openness, respect, participation, diversity, and quality - shape our view of the work environment and our staff. We offer a stimulating workplace in an academic setting where students and staff are driven to create value for a sustainable future.
Employee benefits include:
• Flexibility to work remotely based on operational needs.
• Up to seven weeks of vacation per year.
• Collective agreement benefits including parental pay, sick pay supplements, medication costs, salary exchange, pension, earned days off, and flexible hours.
• Wellness subsidy and one wellness hour per week during paid working hours.
Learn more about our benefits and what it's like to work at Chalmers.
Application Procedure
Applications should be labeled with your name and documents saved as PDF files as follows:
• CV
•
• Other (optional: certificates, diplomas, etc.)
In this application process you will asked to answer a few questions connected to the position. We will not take personal letters into consideration and kindly ask you not to include one.
Application deadline: 2025-08-15
For questions, please contact:
Maria Rydberg, maria.rydberg@chalmers.se
(15-18 July and 6-15 August)
Anna Wikström, anna.wikstrom@chalmers.se
(during 25 June and 4 July)
