Project Manager Operations Volvo Penta Operations
2023-11-01
We are in search of a passionate coworker with a keen interest to lead Product and Industrialization projects within Volvo Penta Operations.
As Project Manager Operations, you will have the responsibility to drive projects within VPO . Together with the full global and local Manufacturing Engineering teams we act as one global team to deliver our responsibility towards our stakeholders.
In the role you also collaborate with colleagues in Manufacturing Engineering, Logistics, our Plants, Product development, purchasing as well as other departments.
This position will report to VP Manufacturing Engineering at VPO, and a member of the ME Team.
Responsibilities:
Lead Product projects and Industrialization projects within VPO
Collaborate with our Plants PMO as one voice in product projects
Represent VPO in project governance forum
Contribute to develop the PMO role in VPO together with colleagues and stakeholders
Skills, experience and Mindset:
We are looking for a positive project manager with the ability to create a strong project team, where everyone's contribution is of value for our success. You see the mix of industrial and people development as a perfect match, and you get energy from continuous developing yourself and the team in both areas. You are quick learner and like to explore new areas and to take initiatives to solve both small and complex problems.
Your collaborations skills are what we value the most, but we also see that:
You are structured, analytical, business oriented and have a holistic mind-set
You are a strong communicator, with ability to actively listen
You have experience of working with Projects and preferable is also manufacturing experience.
You have knowledge and experience of Product and Industrialization processes and agile way of working
You have engineering University degree or equivalent
We are a truly global team with colleagues all over the world. So, it's important for us that you feel comfortable speaking English and also travel when needed.
