Project Manager Mods & Ups
Siemens Energy AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Finspång Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Finspång
2026-07-24
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Motala
, Örebro
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
A snapshot of your day
Imagine leading exciting refurbishment projects for our gas turbines, where you play a central role in ensuring both technical and economic success. As a project manager within Mods & Ups, you will follow established processes and be involved in the entire project lifecycle, from planning to execution. The work involves close collaboration with customers and the project team to deliver tailored solutions, ranging from delivering a new turbine on an existing or modified package to smaller control system upgrades. The position requires some travel to customers and local representatives, but projects are primarily managed from the office in Finspång. The composition of the project group fluctuates based on the scale and intricacy of the request.
How you will make an impact
Lead the execution of order projects and ensure a positive financial outcome.
Follow and implement processes as outlined by PM@Siemens Energy, from PM40 to PM670.
Be responsible for both technical and economic aspects of the projects towards customers.
Collaborate with the project team to solve problems and optimize project progress.
Maintain a strong customer focus and handle complex negotiations with professionalism.
What you bring
Extensive experience in project management, preferably with certification in PM@Siemens or equivalent standards.
Technical education and knowledge or experience with gas turbines or alternatively experience with other industrial equipment.
Ability to complete and improve common processes.
Ability to express yourself fluently in Swedish and English, both verbally and in writing.
A strong service mindset and high social competence.
Flexibility and the ability to manage rapidly emerging changes in customer-specific projects.
About the team
You will be part of an energetic team of project managers who thrive on the unique challenges that each gas turbine and customer presents. Our team values collaboration and uses diverse experiences to creatively deliver results that exceed market expectations. We take pride in our ability to adapt and innovate. Our customers receive the highest level of support for their operational needs. Are you ready to chip in and make a significant impact for our customers!
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character – no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate – apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs
, id nr 300122 not later than 2026-08-31.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
We refrain from all contact with staffing and recruitment companies, or advertising brokers.
Location: Finspång
Trade Union Representatives:
Unionen, unionen.finspang.se@siemens-energy.com
Sveriges Ingenjörer & SACO, asi.se@siemens-energy.com
Ledarna, Anders Fors, ledarnaklubbenseab@siemens-energy.com
IF Metall, Mikael Malmgren, mikael.malmgren@siemens-energy.com
#LI-NT1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "300122". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048)
612 83 FINSPAANG Arbetsplats
Finspaang Jobbnummer
10011342