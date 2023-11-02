Project Manager Maintenance for Battery Systems
2023-11-02
The future is electric, and the shift is now. Volvo Group is in the forefront of environmentally friendly transport solutions for a more sustainable tomorrow. We are responsible for the transition from conventional powertrains to electromobility and to secure a stepwise implementation to a fossil-free transportation. As part of the Volvo Group Electromobility team, you'll help us accelerate our journey by tying together Engineering with Operations, to industrialize our next-gen battery technologies. Electromobility is a growing agile driven organization in place to shape the future. Take part of it now!
This is us, your new colleagues...
We belong to the Energy Storage System section, part of Volvo Group Truck Technology electromobility division. We develop and drive the electromobility product portfolio for Trucks and Buses as well as creating opportunities for all business areas within Volvo Group.
At our section, we are accountable for the lifecycle management of the Energy Storage System, from advanced engineering, throughout product development into the maintenance phase.
What will you do?
Be part of our evolution as we bring the next-generation batteries to market. As a Senior Project Manager, you will be a key player in the Energy Storage System maintenance projects for the future. You will work in close cooperation with a variety of stakeholders and solution providers to ensure the quality aspects are on target according to the project pre-requisites. You will tie together Engineering with Operations and have a deep insight how the industrialization works at Volvo Group. You will be the driver for implementing new Energy Storage System solutions into Engineering, purchasing and aftermarket. Judge, assess and prioritize new potential quality issues and identify core competencies to solve issues. You will co-ordinate and keep track of changes in the factory and arrange line walks in production. Run smaller projects and quality cases, while keeping the big picture in mind.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for a person with a can-do-attitude, that can bring people together to deliver results in time and excel customer expectations. You have demonstrated technical leadership with a holistic view and vast planning and organizational skillsets. As a person you communicate easily and effectively, no matter the team size or positions of your recipients. Your coaching way leads the organization how to best maintain and improve our products and solutions. You are results-oriented and want to challenge the current normal.
As a team player you support colleagues, to make sure all changes are securely in the Volvo systems for product documentation and customer data issues etc.
Relevant Experience:
We believe that you have been a Group manager or Project leader before at Volvo Group with a wide network within the company, expertise in our R&D processes and systems.
You have:
At least 10 years of automotive experience and minimum 5 years from Volvo Group.
Have vast experience from product development and released products.
Solid competence within Volvo processes and tools, particularly KOLA, Product change request and Customer Product issue log.
Fluent in English
Meritorious to have:
Experience from battery development.
Experience/ understanding of hardware and software
What we can offer
We can offer you an exciting and global working environment which will give you valuable experience that will contribute to your future development within the Volvo Group. You will get the opportunity to interact with highly committed colleagues from different cultures and to influence the development of our future electrified products.
Curious and want to know more? Please contact us! We look forward to receiving your application!
Conny Nicander, Manager Long Range EV, conny.nicander@volvo.com
