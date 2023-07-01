Project Manager/legal Expert For The Horizon Europe Protect Baltic Project
2023-07-01
Job Description:
The International Secretariat of the Coalition Clean Baltic (CCB), a grass-root environmental NGO network for the Baltic Sea Region, is now seeking for a new colleague to join the team Project Manager / Legal Expert, to work as part of our CCB team for the Horizon Europe PROTECT BALTIC project within its Legislation Work Package, dealing with legal challenges linked to a network of multinational marine protected areas in the Baltic Sea.
The position will manage and apply legal expertise to improve understanding of, and propose solutions to address, barriers in the legislative framework affecting marine protection in the Baltic Sea. Moreover, the selected applicant will contribute with the identification of potential legal obstacles to achieving the protected area targets of the BSAP and EU Biodiversity Strategy in international and EU legal frameworks, and to identify best practices and solutions to overcome legal barriers in the field.
Moreover, the Project Manager / Legal Expert will make sure CCB's responsibilities within the PROTECT BALTIC project run smoothly and deliverables are achieved on time.
Information about the PROTECT BALTIC project:
The PROTECT-BALTIC project is a large-scale pan-Baltic project focused on marine protection. The overall aim of the work in PROTECT BALTIC is to enable sufficient spatial protection and restoration of the marine environment to secure positive biodiversity outcomes, ensuring that the function of the ecosystem is maintained, thus securing production of ecosystems services and enabling sustainable use both short and long term. The project is managed by the Baltic Marine Environment Protection Commission (HELCOM).
Key responsibilities:
Legal expertise and comparative analysis (see the scope above) in the field of EU environmental legislation, preferably with a focus on Birds and Habitats Directives and EU marine legislation
Management, monitoring and evaluation, including reporting on CCB's activities in the project for goals, progress and results.
Analyse project progress and ensure deadlines are met
Assign tasks and control schedules
Initiating, supporting and being responsible for arrangements for meetings and events linked to the PROTECT BALTIC project
Support communication activities related
Support to other CCB's tasks related to biodiversity protection and nature conservation
Qualification requirements:
In order to qualify for the position, the applicant should have at least a Master's degree and, preferably, experience in environmental law and policy, marine environment, nature conservation.
Core competences/skills:
Legal expertise in the field of environmental legislation, preferably with a focus on EU marine environment law
Knowledge of Baltic Sea policy instruments and programmes of measures (e.g. BSAP)
Ability to write reports
Excellent communication and organisational skills
Excellent oral and written knowledge of English is required for the position
Computer proficiency in MS Word, Power Point and Excel.
Team work
Desired competences/skills:
Project management skills
Ocean governance and marine protection (EU and Baltic Sea level)
Knowledge of the EU Common Fisheries Policy
Other language skills, e.g. other Baltic Sea languages, are seen as an advantage
Duration: 3-year position with possibility of extension
Location: CCB's office is located in Uppsala, Sweden.
The applicant is preferably based in Sweden or within the Baltic Sea Region and should have a right to work in Sweden.
Availability to travel is required.
Modality: Hybrid. Both work in CCB office in central Uppsala and remotely is possible.
Contract terms: part-time (75%)
A successful candidate is expected to start as soon as possible, given necessary notification time to her/his/their current employer.
Who are we?
CCB is a politically independent, non-profit association and unites Member and Observer organizations, as well as partners and individual experts in all countries of the Baltic Sea Region (Belarus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, Sweden, and Ukraine). Combined, the CCB member organizations have almost 1 500 000 members in all countries surrounding the Baltic Sea.
The main goal of CCB is to promote the protection and improvement of the environment and natural resources of the Baltic Sea region for present and future generations.
More information is available at: https://www.ccb.se/
Application:
Kindly send your CV and a motivation letter (max. 2 pages) application to secretariat@ccb.se
Being an international organization, CCB's work is carried out in English and we expect you to submit your application accordingly.
It is responsibility of the applicant to ensure that the application complies with the documents required in the job advertisement and that these are submitted before the specified deadline.
Closing date: 1 September 2023.
Applicants are encouraged to send their application at the earliest possibility since interviews with suitable candidates can be scheduled already during the application period.
Salary: Salary comparable to NGO staff in Sweden and in accordance with the Collective Agreements of the respective Unions. Subject to adjustment depending on experience and annual increase.
Contact:
For further information please contact:
CCB secretariat: secretariat@ccb.se
, and/or
Andrea Cervantes, CCB Biodiversity officer: andrea.cervantes@ccb.se
