Project Manager Large Motors and Generators
2023-01-16
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
In this role, you will lead projects within the Large Motors and Generators division in Västerås, providing clear guidelines, tasks and milestones, while motivating and providing feedback.
You will maintain and enhance customer satisfaction by ensuring that customer requirements and all targets are met, providing excellent service at every stage of the project.
This position reports to Project Operations Manager.
Your responsibilities
As a delivery project manager at Motion, you lead committed project teams, interact with customers as well as internal resources and have a central role in leading the project from order to final delivery.
You have the ultimate responsibility for delivering projects to our customers and it is important that you enjoy handling tough customer dialogues and a high work pace.
You are responsible for the entire project cycle, which includes both technical and commercial aspects. Each order is customer specific and designed for a unique application.
You lead a team that involves electrical dimensioning, mechanical design, purchasing and production preparations as well as material procurement, manufacturing and testing.
Your background
A Master's degree in Engineering or a technical university degree in a relevant field.
At least two years' experience in a similar role and experience from leading teams in a global environment.
Experience from electrical machines and production is welcome.
Your personal qualities and your attitude are crucial in being successful in this role.
You are a committed, positive and solution oriented team player who has a genuine interest in people as well as technology.
Skilled in evaluating and managing risks and opportunities.
Fluency in both Swedish and English, written and spoken alike, is essential for being able to communicate in this role.
More about us
The Large Motors and Generators Division offers a comprehensive product portfolio of large AC motors and generators. From general purpose to highly customized designs, synchronous motors and high voltage induction motors provide high efficiency, reliability and availability across all major industries and applications, including some in the toughest and most demanding environments. The division also has a long track record of designing and building generators for wide range of industries, including power generation, marine, oil and gas, mining, and data centers.
Recruiting Manager Niclas Lundbom, +4621-34 00 66, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +4621-32 91 69; Ledarna: Mats Wahlund, +4621-32 39 48; Unionen: Katja Saari, +4621-32 91 06. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Johanna Rosén, +4621-32 86 65.
We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
