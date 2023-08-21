Project Manager| IT | Sandviken
2023-08-21
Are you at the beginning of your career as a Project Manager and want to take your next career step in a global environment? Are you a doer and not afraid and make things happen?
We are now looking for a Junior Project Manager for a part time assignment to one of our customers operating in a Global environment. The project is ongoing and will continue until the end of the year. We see that you as an applicant are available immediately for this position.
As a Junior Project Manager you will play an essential part in driving smaller and recurring projects according to our working method.
You will drive projects to plan and develop an enterprise strategy. As a Project Manager you will set the pace and ensure we deliver our projects according to specification in terms of cost, time and scope.
Further you will be in charge of the planning, arranging of workshops and documentation.
At the same time it is important to make sure that your team members stay motivated and are able to meet key deliverables during all phases of an ongoing project.
This position is the ideal starting point for someone who in time sees themselves growing into a role as project manager.
Your profile and background
You have an academic degree, preferably within IT or Business Administration or similar. It is an advantage if you have a couple of years' experience of project management or other leading roles.
You are a pro-active person with an entrepreneurial mindset who thrive in a high speed and team oriented environment. To be successful in this position you have the ability to build credibility and trust with both team members and management. Furthermore you can balance between multiple tasks/priorities and still consistently meet deadlines. We believe that you are curious and open-minded and that you have a structured approach together with good communicational skills.
As we are a global company, good skills in English (Spoken and Written) are required as well as Skills in Swedish (Spoken and Written).
Application
To apply for the position, click the "Apply now" button. For other questions about the position, please contact Tobias Troije at tobias.troije@manpower.se
We work with ongoing selection and may fill the assignment as soon as we find the right person. Therefore, submit your application as soon as possible!
About Jefferson Wells
Jefferson Wells is a value-driven company with the consultants' career goals in focus. We have a long-term commitment in our consultants to create a balance between private life and work life. As a consultant at Jefferson Wells, you develop a specific career plan together with your consultant manager based on your wishes and your skills. Through us, you get the opportunity to work at large international groups and smaller companies in many different industries. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-04
