Project Manager International
2023-12-01
Do you imagine a career that constantly stretches your capabilities and offer you an opportunity to work with the technologies of the future? We offer an exciting opportunity to join a global company with a mission to keep people and society safe - which means a job that really matters!
We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Project Manager to support our international expansion efforts by establishing facilities and premises (mostly offices) outside Sweden.
Your role
You will be responsible for conducting market research and analysis to identify viable locations for establishing offices outside Sweden. Also valuate legal, regulatory, cultural, and economic factors to assess the feasibility of international expansion. In this role you will collaborate with cross-functional teams (Property, Security and IT) to align international expansion initiatives with the overall business strategy. You will build and maintain relationships with key stakeholders, including local authorities, vendors, legal advisors, and internal teams, to facilitate smooth coordination during the expansion process.
Other main tasks:
* Develop detailed project directive and project plans outlining the steps and resources required for establishing new premises, including legal compliance, infrastructure setup, and operational logistics.
* Serve as the primary point of contact for all international office-related communications and inquiries.
* Ensure compliance with international laws, regulations, and internal policies related to business operations and employment.
* Oversee the selection of office spaces, negotiate leases, and coordinate the setup of necessary infrastructure, including IT-, and security systems, furniture, utilities, and support the local operations with different service contracts
* Manage budgets and resources efficiently to optimize costs while maintaining high-quality standards.
* Provide leadership and support to international teams, fostering a collaborative and inclusive work environment.
* Implement robust project monitoring mechanisms to track progress, identify bottlenecks, and proactively address challenges.
* Prepare regular progress reports and present updates to senior management, highlighting achievements, risks, and mitigation strategies.
Your profile
For this position we seek a strategic thinker, an adept planner, and an excellent communicator who can navigate the complexities of international business environments. The successful candidate will play a pivotal role in shaping our global footprint, ensuring seamless office setups, and driving organizational growth. We also value:
* A technical or financial education at BA or Ms level
* Experience from management positions, typically project and/or line management in Facility Management
* The Drive, Expertise and Trust that we value so high at Saab.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 20,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Read more about us here
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.
The Group Property department organizationally belongs to Group Function, Operational Excellence. Today Group Property is organized in three line organizations and consists of a total 25 employees distributed across Sweden. You will belong to the FM South & Regional department. The department currently has 5 employees and is responsible for the operation and management of approximately 250,000 square meters of premises in southern Sweden. As Property is a small organization, considering number of employees, we often work across organizational boundaries and help/support each other.
Read about our values here
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
