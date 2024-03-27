Project Manager Information Security
2024-03-27
Job Description
As a project manager in information security, you will play a central role in leading and implementing robust security measures within our organization and for our clients. You will collaborate closely with various teams to develop and execute comprehensive security strategies, ensuring compliance with industry standards and regulations.
Responsibilities
Lead and manage information security projects from inception to completion, including risk assessments, security audits, and vulnerability analyses.
Develop and implement policies, procedures, and best practices for information security to minimize risks and protect sensitive data.
Conduct regular security assessments to identify vulnerabilities and recommend actions.
Stay updated on new threats and security trends and provide guidance to enhance our security posture.
Serve as an expert in information security, offering guidance and support to internal teams and clients.
Requirements
Degree in computer science, information technology, project management, or a related field; further education or professional certifications (e.g., CISSP, CISM, CISA) are desirable. OR relevant experience matching the role.
Experience in information security management with a focus on project management and risk assessment.
Good knowledge of information security frameworks, standards, and regulations (e.g., ISO 27001, NIST, GDPR).
Excellent communication skills and the ability to collaborate effectively with various teams and stakeholders.
Leadership skills with proven experience in successfully leading complex security projects from start to finish.
Analytical mindset with the ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously and prioritize workloads.
How to apply
If you are passionate about information security and want to make a meaningful difference in a dynamic and fast-paced environment, we want to hear from you! Please submit your CV and a cover letter (in Swedish or English) describing your relevant experience and why you are the perfect candidate for the position to: info@compliance.se
