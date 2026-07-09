Project Manager, Information Security & AI
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-07-09
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Hässleholm
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will drive strategic initiatives at the intersection of Information Security, AI, and business change in a global organization where Business, IT, and Information Security work closely together. The focus is on strengthening security controls, reducing risk, and making sure security requirements are built into both business processes and technical solutions from the start.
You will work in an international setting with many stakeholders and a broad delivery scope, giving you real influence over how complex security projects are planned, coordinated, and executed. This role is especially interesting if you want to shape how security is embedded into AI-related initiatives in a complex global environment.
Job DescriptionYou will lead complex Information Security projects with a focus on AI across the full project lifecycle.
You will plan, coordinate, and manage delivery from initiation through execution and follow-up.
You will bring together cross-functional teams across Business, IT, and Information Security.
You will act as the main link between business stakeholders, project sponsors, and technical teams.
You will manage scope, timelines, quality, dependencies, and risks, and escalate when needed to keep delivery on track.
You will facilitate project meetings and provide clear status reporting to steering committees and key stakeholders.
You will support the implementation and integration of security controls into business processes and technical solutions.
RequirementsAt least five years of experience leading complex projects within international organizations.
Proven experience managing cross-functional and geographically distributed project teams.
Experience delivering Information Security or other security-related IT projects.
Solid technical understanding of IT, such as networking or infrastructure.
General knowledge of AI and its application within Information Security.
Strong project planning, coordination, and organizational skills.
Excellent communication skills with the ability to engage both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
Nice to haveProject Management certification such as PMP or IPMA.
Experience within Cyber Security.
Experience supporting governance initiatives, policy implementation, or audit preparation.
Experience with AI-related Information Security initiatives.
Fluency in Swedish.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8047263-2095016". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
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