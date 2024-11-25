Project Manager Industrialization for ABB Robotics' new factory
2024-11-25
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions. That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
We are already developing our factory for the future Robotics Campus today. In this role, you will be part of the factory's project office and lead part of our investment in the factory and are responsible for parts of the efficiency program in the existing factory, the move of our processes to our new Campus and the industrialization of new processes and automation steps in the new premises. In terms of technology, the projects span the entire flow with external, internal logistics, assembly, painting, testing and verification, quality assurance and more. You have 2-3 projects running on an ongoing basis with a project duration of 1-2.5 years. In terms of size, the projects are about 4-10 members and most of our industrial projects are worth SEK 20-30 million. You will also be involved in introducing new products into our production.
You will be responsible for the sub-projects within the factory with a focus on Campus Robotics but also other projects, such as the introduction of new products in our factory. Production development and relocation are an integral part of the Campus project. The projects will largely consist of in-house staff from various specific technical areas and some consultants who are in for the specific assignment. You lead and distribute the work in the project and are responsible for the dialogue with other sub-projects, the line and suppliers. You will be based in Västerås but will also have contacts with global robotics on various issues.
Qualifications for the role
We are looking for someone who has 3-5 years of experience in project management and who has worked on several projects that span several technical areas and several sub-projects that interact.
If you have worked with paced flows and streamlining in the manufacturing industry in addition to project management, it is an advantage. If you have experience from several different areas of technology, it is also an advantage.
A Master of Science in Engineering or similar education is a requirement.
You have leadership experience and are a confident and clear leader who creates good relationships with a strong focus on goals and results. You have an ability to find sustainable overall solutions, have good collaborative skills, are positive to change and see problems and deviations as valuable opportunities to improve the business. You should be able to drive your project towards the time goal with the budget in focus.
More about us
ABB Robotics is looking for our new Project Manager! This is a position and ABB Robtics is running the recruitment in-house. Recruiting Manager Mikaela Lundquist +4672-244 32 78 will be happy to answer any questions you may have about the position. Union contact persons - Nicolin Ahlqvist, +46 720 77 41 90; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36. For other questions, please contact Talent Partner Robert Norén +4672-461 20 95.
Does this sound like the next step in your career? Apply today!
The last day to submit your application is December 9th. Interviews will be held during the advertisement period, the position may be filled during the advertisement period.
We look forward to receiving your application and appreciate if both it and the files you attach are in English.
Please note that the employment process at ABB Sweden includes a reference check, a drug test and, in some recruitments, an extended background check.
We look forward to receiving your application and appreciate if the application is in PDF format. To learn more about ABB, visit our website www.abb.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-09
