Project Manager in Robotics Manufacturing
Avaron AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Västerås
2026-07-03
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Västerås
, Hallstahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
, Sala
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will step into a central role at a global company in robotics and industrial automation, where new products need to move from development into stable and efficient production. The focus is on industrialization and product transfers between global sites, which means you will help ensure that manufacturing processes, tools, and systems are ready to support new products from day one.
The environment is technically broad and highly cross-functional. The projects span large parts of the factory flow, including external and internal logistics, assembly, painting, testing and verification, and quality assurance. You will work closely with stakeholders across production, planning, R&D, purchasing, suppliers, and other sub-projects. This role suits you if you enjoy bringing structure to complex industrial initiatives and creating progress across many interfaces. What makes the role especially interesting is the chance to influence how new robotics products are introduced in a global manufacturing setup.
Job DescriptionYou will lead projects within the factory linked to the introduction of new products in production.
You will coordinate and distribute work across cross-functional project teams made up of specialists from different technical areas.
You will drive dialogue with sub-projects, the line organization, suppliers, and global stakeholders.
You will ensure that internal processes, tools, and systems can support manufacturing of new products.
You will drive activities related to product transfers between global production sites.
You will work across the full manufacturing flow, including logistics, assembly, painting, testing, verification, and quality assurance.
You will manage several ongoing projects in parallel and help create clear direction, follow-up, and collaboration across the organization.
RequirementsExperience leading cross-functional projects in a factory, production, or industrial environment.
Experience with industrialization, new product introduction, or transfer of products between production sites.
Ability to coordinate stakeholders across planning, R&D, purchasing, production, suppliers, and line organization.
Good understanding of manufacturing flows and the interfaces between logistics, assembly, testing, verification, and quality assurance.
Ability to create structure, drive progress, and manage several ongoing projects in a complex environment.
Comfort working in an international setting with both local and global contacts.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8019497-2086149". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Västerås Central Station (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9992485