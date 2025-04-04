Project Manager in Building Automation at Siemens
Siemens AB / Byggjobb / Stockholm Visa alla byggjobb i Stockholm
2025-04-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Upplands Väsby
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Here at Siemens, we take pride in enabling sustainable progress through technology. We do this through empowering customers by combining the real and digital worlds. Improving how we live, work, and move today and for the next generation! We know that the only way a business thrives is if our people are thriving. That's why we always put our people first. Our team would be happy to support you and challenge you to grow in new ways. Who knows where our shared journey will take you?
Transform the everyday with us
Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is a leading global provider of products, integrated systems, solutions, and services that enable the sustainable, reliable, and efficient transmission, distribution, and management of energy.
As a Project Manager in Building Automation at Siemens, you will play a crucial role in driving and overseeing projects, ensuring successful execution from initiation to completion. This position offers the unique opportunity to work with one of our exciting customers -Nya Karolinska Solna (NKS). You'll be based at our Solna office and serve as the central point of coordination for all projects and assignments related to NKS.
This is a role for someone who thrives at the centre of the action, being hands-on and actively involved in every stage of the project! Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "458232". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens AB
(org.nr 556003-2921) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Siemens Jobbnummer
9267234