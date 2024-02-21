Project Manager, Group Operational Excellence
Systemair AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Skinnskatteberg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Skinnskatteberg
2024-02-21
, Fagersta
, Norberg
, Surahammar
, Hallstahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Systemair AB i Skinnskatteberg
, Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Uppsala
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Systemair is a leading company in ventilation with operations in 54 countries in Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. Since the founding of Systemair in 1974, the company has shown positive operating profit. Over the past 10 years, average growth has reached about 10 percent. The company manufactures and markets energy-efficient and sustainable products that contribute to an improved indoor climate and reduced carbon dioxide emissions. We make sure that there is clean air that allows us humans to live and work together.Background
Systemair has a proud tradition of solid growth, both organically and via acquisitions. Currently the Group has 26 production units in 18 countries, all over the world. Systemair has a decentralized model with a high degree of autonomy in the local organizations with a small but highly skilled Group function driving activities within our manufacturing network based on the Systemair Production Model (SPM). The ambition of the Group function is to enable improvements, integration of new companies, footprint optimization, technology upgrades, sustainability and standardization activities. Efficient and reliable production is an important contributor to Systemair's continuous growth, where the combination of local responsibility and entrepreneurship combined with common set of tools, standards and competence development are seen as fundamental.
The Role
As Project Manager, Group Operational Excellence, you will play a crucial role in driving and implementing operational excellence initiatives under the umbrella of SPM. You will be responsible for leading cross-functional projects and initiatives and work closely with local management. You will develop expertise in project management, Lean methodologies, and improvement activities on a very international arena.
Main responsibilities are:
• Collaboration with senior management centrally and plant management locally to identify and prioritize operational excellence initiatives.
• Develop project plans, including scope, deliverables, timelines, improvement potentials, organization, and resource requirements.
• Lead project teams, monitor project progress, identify, and mitigate risks, and take proactive measures to keep projects on track.
Who are you?
You have a degree in engineering, business administration, or a related field and 2-3 years' proven experience leading improvement initiatives as a project manager, preferably in an industrial environment or as a management consultant. You have ability to identify improvement opportunities in close cooperation with the local organization. You are able to communicate and collaborate effectively, with cross-functional teams and stakeholders.
We welcome candidates with aspirations, in a longer perspective, to take a leadership role in a global industrial company.
Key success factor will be:
• Pragmatic approach with strong intersocial skills
• Eagerness to learn and desire to deliver
• Frequent travel to our locations world-wide
We can offer you the best place for developing operations and management skills, in a growing Swedish based industrial group.
The role reports directly to our Global Manufacturing Director.
Systemair is a modern company that welcomes flexibility regarding work location, but prefers to have the role located in Mälardalen, Sweden.
Candidate evaluations will take place continuously, so please submit your application as soon as possible. However no later than March 10th.
If you have questions regarding the role, feel free to contact Eystein Mitsem, Director Global Manufacturing - eystein.mitsem@systemair.com
or Henrik Rosander, Director Group HR - henrik.rosander@systemair.se Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Systemair AB
(org.nr 556160-4108), http://www.systemair.com Jobbnummer
8487183