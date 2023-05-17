Project Manager, Grid & Power Quality Solutions
2023-05-17
Are you ready to put your experience to use as Project Manager at Hitachi Energy? Would you like to play a major role and have impact on the organization's reputation, objectives and future business? In this role, you'll be in charge of the management of system delivery projects, including technical and commercial responsibilities.
FACTS (Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems) technology enables power systems owners to increase the capacity of their existing power systems while improving electrical stability at the same time. The result is that more electrical power can reach consumers with minimal environment impact after shorter project times and at lower investment costs. This pioneering technology is developed at the Grid & Power Quality Solutions unit in Västerås and sold to customers worldwide.
Your responsibilities
In this high-profile position, you will hold the overall responsibilities for the management of assigned multimillion-dollar projects.
Working together with other Hitachi Energy units, either as a consortium or main supplier, you will represent Grid & Power Quality Solutions internally while representing Hitachi Energy externally.
It is important that the Project Manager can take the initiative and apply both creativity and perseverance to negotiate and implement the necessary actions.
You will also manage, both strategically and operationally, the appropriate use of technical and human resources.
As a front figure on our markets all over the world you are expected to have a keen interest in finding out and sharing your knowledge about new development, market trends, competitors' products and risk management.
Your background
As Project Manager, you are likely to have some years' experience of managing system delivery projects and you hold a Master or Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or have equivalent work experience.
A Hitachi Energy Project Management Certification or a PMP certification are preferable additional qualifications.
Experiences aside, the most important aspect is a great attitude. We are looking for you, who are enthusiastic, energetic, willing to learn and to pitch in wherever needed in order to reach the project's goals. You are curious by nature and have excellent communication skills.
Fluency in English is required and fluency in Swedish, Spanish, Portuguese or German would be considered added value.
Earlier experience in electrical systems are meritorious.
Your experience has provided you with strong leadership and interpersonal skills. This means that you are a sharp negotiator, with an excellent ability to resolve issues, lead teams and work constructively with customer relations. You get your messages across in a coherent and clear way and lead your projects with great confidence - and you have the character to stand straight in good times and bad times alike.
As Project Manager you also need to be highly experienced in risk management. You are able to stay calm even if unforeseen events threaten to disrupt your projects. Your achievements are built upon a solid sense for business and commercial issues.
More about us
Ready for a new exciting challenge? Welcome with your application by 7th June.
Recruiting Manager Simone Viazzo, +46 107-38 10 89, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Stefan Andersson ,+46 107-38 29 12, Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42, Ledarna Christer Fridlund, + 46 107-38 29 12. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Helena Stefansdottir +46 107-38 53 98.
