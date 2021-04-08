Project Manager, Grid & Power Quality Solutions - ABB Power Grids Sweden AB - Inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Västerås
Project Manager, Grid & Power Quality Solutions
ABB Power Grids Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Västerås
2021-04-08
Hitachi ABB Power Grids is a pioneering technology leader that is helping to increase access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all. We help to power your home, keep the factories running, and our hospitals and schools open. Come as you are and prepare to get better as you learn from others. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and plug into a team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
Are you ready to put your experience to use as Project Manager at Hitachi ABB Power Grids? Would you like to play a major role and have impact on the organization's reputation, objectives and future business? In this role, you'll be in charge of the management of system delivery projects, including technical and commercial responsibilities. We are looking for a Project Manager to join Grid & Power Quality Solutions a team within the Hitachi ABB Power Grids, where we are operating a global business out of out of our offices throughout Sweden.
Your responsibilities
You will hold the overall responsibilities for the management of assigned large multimillion-dollar projects
You will answer for large-scale projects, which means that there is a high degree of risk management involved in your work
You will manage, both strategically and operationally, the appropriate use of technical and human resources
It is important that the Project Manager can take the initiative and apply both creativity and perseverance to negotiate and implement the necessary actions
As a front figure on our markets all over the world you are expected to have a keen interest in finding out and sharing your knowledge about new development, market trends, competitors' products and risk management
Drive customer focus, quality and expectations. You work proactively to ensure customer satisfaction goals are met while proactively striving for improvements and excellence
Living Hitachi ABB Power Grids core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your background
As Project Manager, you are likely to have some years' experience of managing system delivery projects or construction projects
You hold a Master or bachelor's degree in relevant field or have equivalent work experience
An ABB Project Management Certification or a PMP certification is an advantage
Your experience has provided you with strong leadership and interpersonal skills
You also need to be highly experienced in risk management
You are a sharp negotiator, with an excellent ability to resolve issues, lead teams and work constructively with customer relations
You get your messages across in a coherent and clear way and lead your projects with great confidence - and you have the character to stand straight in good times and bad times alike
You are able to stay calm even if unforeseen events threaten to disrupt your projects
Your achievements are built upon a solid sense for business and commercial issues
Fluency in Swedish and English is required, and additional language would be considered added value
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 29th of April! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager Niclas Åkerlund. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Stefan Andersson, +46 107- 38 08 21; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 21-32 85 47; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107- 38 51 42. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Helena Stefansdottir, +46 107-38 53 98.
Hitachi ABB Power Grids is a global technology leader with a combined heritage of almost 250 years, employing around 36,000 people in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, the business serves utility, industry and infrastructure customers across the value chain, and emerging areas like sustainable mobility, smart cities, energy storage and data centres. With a proven track record, global footprint and unparalleled installed base, Hitachi ABB Power Grids balances social, environmental and economic values, and is committed to powering good for a sustainable energy future, with pioneering and digital technologies, as the partner of choice for enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid. www.hitachiabb-powergrids.com
2021-04-08
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-29
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
ABB Power Grids Sweden AB
Mäster Åhls gata 16
72212 Västerås
5679286
