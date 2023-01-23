Project Manager for the automotive industry
Integro Consulting AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-01-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Integro Consulting AB i Göteborg
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for project leaders both in IT & RD for our client within the automotive industry here in Gothenburg. You will be managing projects and working as a consultant in a team out on customer site.
Work Description and Responsibilities:
You will be managing one or more projects and work in close cooperation with a variety of stakeholders within the organization to secure deliveries according to the time plan. Plan, follow-up and deliver IT or Product Development projects or subprojects within own organization (scope, budget, time plan and quality plan, and follow-up) and working according to SAFe.
Experience & Skills Required:
• Excellent communicational skills and great at building relationships at all levels
• Fluent in English, both spoken and written
• Strong knowledge in project management and leadership
• Business oriented
• Used to an agile way of working -SAFe
• Experience from project management from the automotive industry or Telecom
• Background of working in a global environment with various cultures and languages
• You are organized, driven and always looking for solutions.
• Open minded, humble and a real people's person
• Technical skills either from R&D or IT Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-22
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Project Manager-Automotive". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Integro Consulting AB
(org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1V, vån 2 (visa karta
)
417 01 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
7372359