Project Manager for Research Facility
2022-12-03
Description
To one of our customer in Malmö area is looking for two Work Package Managers to the Integrated Control System Division.
It's a full time assignment, based in our client's office in Lund.
The assignment
Technical leadership of a development team. You will interact with stakeholders, prioritize tasks, project reporting to line management.
Status reporting to subproject manager, and hands on leadership of the development team.
In order to success in this role we think you need the following experience:
• Bachelor's degree or equivalent in engineering, technology or science
• At least 3 years of project management for control systems at a major research facility or nuclear industry.
• At least 3 years of experience in coordination of technical development of control systems.
• At least 3 years of managing systems engineering and documentation. requirements for control systems.
• Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
• Excellent oral and written English skills, knowledge of other European languages would be an advantage.
Additional information
Meriting education background and professional experience:
• Experience in EPICS (Experimental Physics and Industrial Control System) development
• Experience in Siemens S7 PLC development
• Experience in earned value project management
To qualify for the role, we would like you to thrive in a multi-cultural environment with complex technology and a fast pace of development.
Applications:
Please send your application to: apply@maderik.com
Questions:
You may contact Fredrik Slätterhed +46 (0)723 618 277
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-02
E-post: apply@maderik.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Maderik Institute Of Management AB
(org.nr 556870-7219)
Nordenskiöldsgatan 24
)
211 19 MALMÖ
7227650