Project Manager for new challenges in our growing industry
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
We are looking for Project Managers for two different departments in our organisations, to our expanding Product Unit Fighter Radar at Saab. Our mission is to develop and deliver world-class technology to our customers, mainly in the areas of Fighter Radar and Missile Electronics. We are a part of the Business Unit Fighter Core Capabilities, whos main responsibility is delivering sensor and Electronic Warfare products for Fighter Applications with Saab Gripen as our main platform.
Our products are used in very demanding environments, and our customers are Swedish and international governments and major companies with challenging requirements and urgent need of the products we develop.
Your role
As a project manager, you will work in one of our departments; Subsystem Design or Program & Bid Office.
In the Subsystem Design, we are responsible for the development and service of the high-performance sub systems that together create our system solutions. Here you will be more focused on a technical level, being an important player in our challenging development programs.
In the Program & Bid office, we manage all the contracts and projects within our fighter radar and missile area. Being a Project Manager at the Program Office means cooperation with all parts of our organisation, and often with external parties, such as customers and partners.
We cover all product phases from development to production and aftermarket services, as well as research and study projects. Our customers span from Saab internal, inside and outside of Sweden, to companies and governments spread over the world. Some of our projects are executed in cooperation with other defense industries abroad. We are a key contributor to our offerings and negotiations of new contracts, being responsible for project planning, costing and scope management.
As a Project Manager or Senior Project Manager you are responsible for either an internal development with an internal customer, or the fulfilment of a contract and the customer relations with an external customer.
Welcome to a highly skilled group of people within one or several of the following fields:
* Fighter radar system development for our Saab Gripen aircraft
* Missile electronics development in a European collaboration context
* Fighter Radar or Missile Electronics production
* Advanced system studies and conceptual work for future technologies
The common denominator for all these areas is high performance world-class technology with very demanding requirements on size, weight and power working in extremely harsh environmental conditions.
Your profile
For these positions, we seek communicationskills and the ability to create and maintain a broad contact network and close cooperation with other Saab organisations. Also, the ability to create a collaborative work environment with transparency, respect and trust among the team.
We believe that you have:
* A technical or financial education
* Experience from management positions, typically project and/or line management in advanced product development
* An interest in technology and an ability to motivate, engage and challenge yourself and others in your team
* The Drive, Expertise and Trust that we value so high at Saab.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here
