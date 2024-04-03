Project Manager for multidisciplinary infrastructure projects
2024-04-03
Job Description
Ramboll has launched a new strategy for 2022-2025 - "The Partner for Sustainable Change" - and is now looking for individuals who want to be part of this journey and work for a more sustainable future.
Do you want to be part of making a difference in a world in great need of change and, at the same time, continue to develop within the area where you excel? Then you are the one we are looking for.
We welcome you to a collaborative environment where innovation, technology, and sustainable societies are our common focus. You will have the support of committed colleagues with extensive experience spanning various technology areas. To thrive in this role, we believe that you have several years of experience in the field of civil engineering and are driven to convince others with your experience and expertise.
We are interested in connecting with individuals ready for new challenges and who are interested in learning more about us at Ramboll. You should have at least five (5) years of experience in project management, an interest in leading and inspiring others, and a desire to further develop with our wonderful and knowledgeable team in road, street, and land projects in Sweden. Click the "Apply Now" button to continue the dialogue!
You will belong to the Highways & Infrastructure division and your local unit. As our new Project Manager, you will lead both single and multidisciplinary projects of varying sizes. We mainly work on projects with state, municipal, or private clients. Your scope of action is primarily local/regional, but since we have close collaboration nationally and internationally, you should be able to travel, mainly within Sweden, up to 30 days per year.
We place great importance on your personality and social skills. You should be communicative and collaborative. Additionally, we envision that you have experience with road, street, or land projects.
Your main tasks include:
Project management of road and street design in larger and smaller projects
Coordinating the work in creating AMA descriptions
Preparation of construction documents and tender documents
Being part of the continuous development of the unit's working methods and digital solutions
Collaboration with colleagues both nationally and internationally
To thrive and succeed in the role, we believe the following applies to you:
Think innovatively and want to challenge yourself, customers, and the industry
Post-secondary education related to construction and infrastructure
Experience from the construction, road, or civil engineering industry
Strong commitment to sustainability and sustainable societal development
Curiosity about digitalization and how we can develop our offerings for the benefit of our customers
Business acumen and a natural ability to build trustworthy relationships
Ability to collaborate across borders, both technically and internationally
Good communication skills in spoken and written Swedish and English
Welcome to Ramboll Transport and Ramboll Sweden!
Ramboll is one of the leading international engineering and architecture consultants in Sweden, with 30 offices and a total of 1800 experts working interdisciplinary on large and small projects. Globally, we have 18,000 employees and are present in 35 countries. We combine local insight and experience with a global knowledge base to create sustainable societies and drive positive change for our clients. We call it: Bright Ideas. Sustainable change.
In transportation, we develop, among other things: urban green structures for a better urban climate and conducive conditions for community, health, and safety. We create sustainable transport solutions where economic growth and long-term societal benefits go hand in hand with people's need for freedom and proximity.
As The Partner for Sustainable Change, we help our clients achieve their goals and navigate the transition to a more sustainable future.
Want to apply?
We know that some applicants only submit an application if they meet all conditions. Passion and potential, however, can often compensate for a perfect CV, and at Ramboll, you will receive help and support to grow. If you identify with this role but do not meet all the criteria, we would like you to submit your application anyway. You may be the perfect choice for this position or another role in our team.
We gratefully receive your CV or a few lines about yourself as a first step and look forward to learning more about you if you have the profile we are looking for. We look forward to hearing from you!
Equal opportunities for everyone
To create societies and cities where both people and nature can thrive, different experiences and perspectives need to be represented with us - it is our differences that constantly make Ramboll and our employees evolve! We welcome applications regardless of age, gender identity, cultural perspectives, life situation or worldview. We value an inclusive work environment and culture and strive to ensure that our workplaces are accessible to all employees, regardless of their needs. We listen and learn from each other, and ensure that there is a balance between work and leisure. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-03
Ramboll Sweden AB
(org.nr 556133-0506)
Krukmakargatan 21 (visa karta
)
118 51 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Huvudkontoret Jobbnummer
8582696