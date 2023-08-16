Project Manager for future assignment in Finspång
2023-08-16
We are currently seeking after you who are talented and experienced Project Manager with an engineering background for future consulting assignments in Finspång! This is an exciting opportunity for an individual with strong leadership skills and technical expertise to contribute to drive project success.
About the role:
As a Project Manager, you will be responsible for overseeing the successful execution of engineering projects from initiation to completion.
Your key responsibilities may include:
• Leading cross-functional teams and ensuring effective collaboration and communication.
• Developing project plans, setting goals, and defining project deliverables.
• Managing project timelines, budgets, and resources to ensure timely and cost-effective project delivery.
• Monitoring project progress, identifying potential risks, and implementing mitigation strategies.
• Facilitating decision-making and problem-solving processes to overcome project challenges.
• Maintaining regular communication with stakeholders, providing project updates, and managing expectations.
• Ensuring compliance with relevant quality standards, regulations, and company policies.
• Conducting project evaluations and identifying areas for improvement.
About you:
• Bachelor 's or master 's degree within Engineering or a related field.
• Proven experience as a Project Manager, preferably in an engineering environment.
• Strong leadership and team management skills.
• Excellent organizational and time management abilities.
• Solid understanding of engineering principles and project management methodologies.
• Proficiency in project management software and tools.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
• Effective communication and interpersonal skills.
• Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.
Contact:
If you have any technical issue with the application process, please contact info@adecco.se
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:
Sima Bahho at Sima.Bahho@adecco.se
Welcome with your application!
