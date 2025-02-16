Project Manager Europe
Scania CV AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Södertälje Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Södertälje
2025-02-16
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
We are looking for a skilled and experienced Project Manager to join the Commercial Operations Shared Services team focusing on Europe. The successful candidate will manage shared services projects and plans, ensuring that all activities are identified, appropriately organized, and resourced to deliver project objectives.
You will be part of a dynamic team focusing on shared services activities in Europe but also globally, driven by the needs of the Commercial Operations regions. The position gives the possibility to work with our business units, regions, and managers within our global organisation.
Job Responsibilities
• Project Planning: Manage the production of Shared Services projects and plans.
• Stakeholder & Change Management: Plan and deliver stakeholder activities and drive change management.
• Project Reporting and Review: Project review reports and follow-up results via relevant KPI/OKR.
• Project Team Management: Lead small- to medium-sized project teams based at Commercial Operations business units and regions. Communicate the project vision, and coordinate team actions.
• Risk Management: Proactively identify and assess potential project risks. Develop and implement mitigation strategies to minimize risks and ensure project success.
• Continuous Improvement: Implement innovation processes to generate new ideas and ensure continuous improvements.
• Project Resource Management: Manage the deployment of project resources and proactively manage project costs.
Who You Are
An experienced project leader used to handle large-scale projects and shared services transition activities. You thrive in a dynamic environment that requires a willingness to challenge current ways of working. The environment that you will be working within requires the ability to influence decision-makers on all levels of the Commercial Operations organisation. We believe that having a personality that is strong and resilient on the outside while being kind and compassionate on the inside would be successful for this position.
Qualifications
• Fluent in English; other languages are a plus.
• Experience in Global Business Services (GBS) and Shared Services is meritorious.
• Strong leadership and communication skills.
• Ability to work collaboratively in a team-oriented environment.
• Commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive workplace.
• Global mindset. Thriving working with different cultures.
If you are a proactive and experienced project manager with a passion for delivering high-quality projects and contributing to a diverse and inclusive team, we would love to hear from you.
This Is Us
Shared Services within Commercial Operations is an organisation supporting our regions and business units challenging them to work together in new and effective ways. Our focus changes depending on the needs and requirements of our organisation. This means that you will be working within a dynamic environment in a global context.
Scania Offers and Location
A dynamic workplace where the successful candidate will be employed in their current location, preferably with a CO captive market, without the need to relocate. This position reports to the head of CO Shared Services. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-03-02. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Mikael Ahlstedt, Head of Shared Services, mikael.ahlstedt@scania.com
We look forward to your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9168138