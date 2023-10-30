Project Manager Engineering - Connectivity and Services
2023-10-30
Volvo Penta, a great place to work
Volvo Penta is a world-leading supplier of engines and complete drive systems for marine and industrial applications. Currently we are growing and transforming to be prepared for a future with low and zero emissions and connected solutions. We understand that change is necessary to stay ahead and during this transformation, it is important to use our long experience from product development in combination of incorporating new ways of working when expanding our offer within Connectivity & Services. If you want to be part of our challenging journey, then you should consider us as your new employer!
We are convinced that, deliver high-quality, high-performance products and services to our customers, comes from having dedicated solution-oriented teams where collaboration is key. We strongly believe in teamwork where you have an important role to make the most out of the people within the team and collaborate well with all supporting function in the organization. You are encouraged to always take your time to offer your help to your co-workers to support and give guidance.
Volvo Penta has a long experience from product development, and we are using our existing experience and processes as a base when developing our products and adapting WoW and processes when needed. Within this area it will also be important to know how an agile SW process can be combined with traditional development process in an efficient way. Currently we are looking for a technical project manager that will be responsible for developing services and connected solutions.
Within the Electronics and Software organization we are responsible for developing electrical and software solutions for Volvo Penta applications. We have both in-house development as well as working with suppliers and partners. Our development consists of end user product features related to complete vessel/vehicle maneuvering, HMI and end user interface, electronics and cable harness design, software applications for combustion engines, fuel cell technology and electromobility, development of connected products and data management.
You and your project team will be responsible for planning and leading the technical development and verification and production preparation for full industrialization, however you will also be working a lot with product planning, supply chain, aftermarket and purchasing. You are also responsible for the R&D budget. It is important that you involve your stakeholders and line managers as well as external partners and networks. You shall be comfortable with communication and presenting your result and need to steering groups.
Competence Profile & Qualifications
To qualify for this role, you should:
Have at least 5-8 years of project management experience and know the product development process well and have experience from industrializing products or services.
Preferably have experience from software development, validation and functional safety
Preferably have experience from implementing Autosar platform or similar implementation
Have an excellent relationship- and interpersonal skill and you can easily reach across functions, processes and organization when needed. You bring the best out of individuals as well as the organization
We strive for gender balance and believe that actively prioritizing a high level of diversity in our workforce creates competitive advantage. It is our people that make the difference!
Are you recognizing yourself in our description then we would love to meet you! Send in your application and take your next step in your career with us.
For further information, please contact:
Hiring manager: Måns Lundberg, +46 73 9029185
HRBP: Evamari Lönn Hällsås, +46 73 9021548
