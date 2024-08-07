Project Manager EBA
2024-08-07
Assignment description
We are looking for a Project Manager with EBA Stress test experience for our client in the Financial Sector
The client is preparing for the EBA 2025 exercise and has identified a number of workstreams relating to the Credit risk submissions within the exercise, which will increase the quality of the submissions. The work includes collaborating with the Finance organization to improve the data sourcing of historical data and improvements in filling in projection data, as well as improving the control environment for ensuring that the methodological requirements are fulfilled, improving the process for filling in the fields in the EBA submission, and documenting the process and any explanations and materiality assessments of deviations from requirements. The client's stress testing calculations are largely based in a SAS enterprise environment.
The consultant will take the role as very hands on Project Manager and is expected to join the execution team working on improvements in this area, and be able to analyze requirements, assess compliance with the requirements, and work with the client's colleagues to design and implement solutions that minimize the risk for incompliance during the EBA exercise.
The consultant should follow up on the work and drive progress with daily or almost daily meetings with contributors, as well as weekly meetings with stakeholders and management - with the ability to plan out the needed actions and anticipate issues in time for escalation. There is therefore an expectation of being hands on and analyzing issues and designing solutions - not just facilitating that team members are assigned tasks.
Flexible re location, also experts from e.g. Frankfurt.
Seasoned consultant with experience from EBA stress tests and the Credit submissions
• Knowledge of the EBA ST process and methodological requirements
• Experienced with the EBA templates and how they work, and experience in problem solving for EBA requirements eg reconciliation issues with FINREP and COREP
Reading and coding SAS
Reading and coding SAS
• Expert knowledge re documentation, senior management slide briefings, process management
