Project Manager Delivery project Automation-Control Systems, Pharma
2025-01-23
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges.
That's our story. Make it your story.
This position reports to
Project Operations Manager
Your role and responsibilities
Do you have experience leading delivery projects for customers in the pharmaceutical industry and are ready for something new? Take your next career step with us at ABB and be part of driving projects for a more productive and sustainable future.
As a Project Manager with us, you will lead automation projects for pharmaceutical clients, collaborating with skilled and experienced engineers. Your scope of work will include design, procurement (HW/SW), testing, delivery, and commissioning of products, systems, and applications for process control. The projects are primarily executed in-house at our offices, though some work on the customer's premises may occur.
You will join ABB Energy Industries, a part of ABB's Process Automation business area, serving customers in the pharmaceutical, chemical, and food industries, as well as the heating, water, and nuclear power sectors in Sweden and the Nordics.
Our project teams are based in several locations and work closely together in integrated teams across sites and other ABB business units both within and outside Sweden.
The position is based at one of our offices in Kista or Malmö.
Your Responsibilities
As a Project Manager, you will plan and deliver projects of varying sizes, creating customer-specific solutions based on ABB's products and industrial control systems, participating from the bidding phase to the end of the warranty period.
You will manage multiple projects simultaneously, ensuring that you and your team deliver according to contracts, set goals, and most importantly, to the satisfaction of the customer.
You will take on a dynamic, varied, and social role that involves a great deal of networking, where internal and external contacts are a natural part of your daily work.
Qualifications for the role
You hold a degree as a Bachelor's or Master's Engineer in a relevant field or have equivalent work experience.
To succeed in this role, you have at least 5 years of experience in project management, focusing on delivery projects within the pharmaceutical industry, and a strong understanding of GMP/GAMP.
Knowledge of ABB's control system 800xA and SAP is an advantage.
You are curious, goal-oriented, and communicative, with a customer-centric focus and the ability to build strong relationships both internally and externally.
You possess strong initiative and organizational skills, coupled with a solid business focus and a good understanding of contract law.
You are fluent in both Swedish and English, written and spoken.
More about us
ABB offers excellent training and career opportunities, as well as several benefits, including flexible work options, wellness allowances, additional parental pay, reduced working hours, a benefits portal, and more.
Work with us at ABB, where our daily operations are rooted in our core values: Courage, Care, Curiosity, and Collaboration.
For questions regarding the position, please contact the Recruiting Manager, Malin Alila, at +46 73 060 2207. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Kenneth Hultman, +46 703 49 60 95; Unionen: Hannah Norén, +46 706 34 03 46; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16.
For other inquiries, contact HR Talent Partner Irma Leijon at +46 724 61 23 14.
Welcome to submit your application by March 9, 2025. We work with ongoing selection, which means the position may be filled before the application deadline. We look forward to receiving your application. Learn more about ABB at www.abb.com/se.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-09
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903)
Boplatsgatan 8 (visa karta
)
213 76 MALMÖ
Boplatsgatan 8, Malmö Jobbnummer
9120472