Project Manager, Cummins Scania
2023-12-20
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers, we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. Sustainability at Scania is also about having a healthy workplace with diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities for women and men.
For the last 20 years, Scania has partnered with Cummins Engine Company in a joint venture to develop and manufacture common rail fuel systems. The main product development site for the high-pressure pump and fuel injectors used in the XPI system is located at Cummins Fuel Systems in Columbus, USA and since 2017 a product development and product support office has been established here at Scania in Södertälje to allow for closer cooperation with current and future European customers and suppliers.
The XPI design and development team at Scania (DIXV) is now looking to add a project leader to the team to help with the development and implementation of the next-generation fuel injectors and pumps!
Our Team
The Södertälje office has grown both in personnel and capability over the last few years and we are now roughly 30 employees, working in 3 separate groups. One of our team members is moving to a new role and we, therefore, have an excellent opportunity to bring in a Project Leader to the XPI design and development team (DIXV). We are now a team of 8 people plus a manager and the team consists of both design and development engineers as well as project leaders.
We work in a truly global environment with daily contact and collaboration with colleagues in the USA and with suppliers and other Cummins teams located worldwide. Being located at Scania has further developed our collaboration with the Scania R&D organization, allowing us to jointly develop and tailor future fuel systems for customers within the Traton organization. The Team is currently focused on designing and developing the next generation of the fuel pump and fuel injectors which will play an important role in meeting coming targets for emissions both in Europe and North America.
Your role
As a Project Leader, you will lead development projects within XPI fuel system products for both injectors and high-pressure pumps. You will work in close cooperation with the project team and cross-functions in the USA and worldwide. Additional responsibilities and duties include:
In a natural way, you engage your surroundings when driving your project and with a positive, clear and engaging leadership, you guide the team towards set goals and deliveries.
You make sure your projects meet system and customer requirements according to Cummins and Scania product development processes.
You establish relationships with peers within the global Cummins and Scania fuel system organizations.
This role will give you the chance to contribute to greater efficiency in our tools and processes through our common improvement work to secure quality and short lead times for our customers.
Your profile
We are looking for an enthusiastic project manager to lead several project teams and who likes to work independently. As a person, you are driven and structured, like to lead others and take the initiative. Furthermore, you are flexible, unpretentious and attracted by the holistic knowledge given by this role. You have the customer in focus and are passionate about cross-functional collaboration and can thereby ensure that the projects deliver the right activities on time, at the right quality and cost. You will meet with different stakeholders, professionals, competencies and personalities. You will lead, prioritize, visualize, discuss and make plans and goals clear to your team. With a proactive approach, you and your teams identify risks early and act on them.
You have a MSc or BSc degree in mechanical engineering or similar.
You have at least 2 years of previous professional managerial and/or project management experience.
We also believe you are a technically interested and curious person.
Previous Cummins experience is considered a strong plus.
Previous experience within (engine) development projects is meritorious.
Knowledge of Scania's organization, working methods and processes would be considered meritorious.
Since we work in a truly global environment with daily contact and collaboration with colleagues in the USA and other Cummins teams located worldwide, excellent English communication skills are required.
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace. So if you're excited about this role but you don't tick all the boxes in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyways. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles!
We offer
The opportunity to be part of a unique collaboration within a global organization where we focus on teamwork and our people to develop world-class products for our customers within Traton and Cummins. We offer an open climate, where everyone's contribution is appreciated and encouraged. Even though we are a relatively small organization we have a lot of experience and wide-reaching responsibilities. We have substantial freedom and autonomy to decide how we get things done.
Further information
If you have any further questions about this position please contact Franziska Ganseforth (Manager DIXV), franziska.ganseforth@scania.com
.
Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period.
Is it you we are looking for? Submit your application today!
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply through the Scania.com career page as soon as possible but no later than 2024-01-15. The position may be filled before the end of the application period. We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-15
