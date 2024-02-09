Project Manager CPO Onboarding and Management
2024-02-09
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
We shape the world we want to live in!
Volvo Energy is our newest business area with the overarching purpose of accelerating electrification and driving circularity for a better tomorrow. With an agile approach and a can-do mindset, we actively work to ensure the acceleration of the electrification transformation every day in all that we do. As the Volvo Group, we are driving circularity in our industry forward in these important areas.
We are looking for a new colleague to join our team as Project Manager, CPO Onboarding and Management.
Charging and Infrastructure Solution - C&IS
We are a function within Volvo Energy where we develop Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) / Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV) C&IS offering in conjunction with Business Area's and partners. We work by lobbying and advocacy, legislation monitoring, partnerships, and associations to create and accelerate industry standardization and roll-out.
We identify and extract public funding and subsidies across applicable markets and regions. We create new business offer opportunities as well as value propositions together with our Volvo Group colleagues and partners. We jointly simplify the electrification transformation for our customers and the society as well as accelerate the journey towards 100% fossil free and in doing so, we will support Volvo Group's sustainability.
We are the natural go-to expert function within the Volvo Group for BEV/FCEV C&IS.
In this role you will:
* Lead and coordinate the onboarding and integration of Charge Point Operators (CPOs) to the Volvo Group Public Charging solution.
* Identify possible CPOs to contract, based on CPOs coverage, quality, and other criteria agreed with the Business Areas (BAs)
* Follow up on the quality of CPO products e.g. reliability of charging equipment, service levels, back-end systems etc.
* Help build/maintain/integrate a network of high-quality CPOs to enable HD public charging for Volvo Group 's customers.
* Compile Volvo Groups (incl BA) requirements towards CPOs -work with Group Trucks Purchasing to finalize agreements with CPOs.
* Be part of agreements creation with CPOs regarding product structure, price levels and frequency of updates.
Making it a success for yourself and Volvo Energy
Welcome to a global team unified by an important mission, great ideas, fun, diversity, and inclusion. Our colleagues are - and will always be - the most important part of the story, as each colleague truly matters and plays an essential role in our journey.
To succeed, we believe you are innovative, pragmatic, creative with a positive spirit, curious and have an entrepreneurial mindset. Being recognized in your specialties, you are a forward-looking person, and you see opportunities when others see risks. Being appreciated by your peers, you enjoy connecting with a broad network, building win-win approaches, and developing relationships.
You have a strong ability to move from words to action in an organized and structured way. You are down-to-earth and are equally at home working hands-on as you are leading strategic discussions.
Consequently, whilst demands are high, there is also plenty of opportunities to learn and grow - as a professional and as a person. We will be a fairly small team and therefore look for colleagues that thoroughly enjoy this intrapreneurial challenge, can hit the ground running and lead with passion, perform with purpose and transform with vision. Moreover, it will be essential you have a strong ability to form trustful relationships to effectively work with partners - inside and outside of the Volvo Group - in a cross-functional manner.
If our entrepreneurial spirit, adaptability, and customer-focused mindset light your inner fire, we might be a great match!
Qualifications likely required to be successful:
* Degree in Business Administration, Finance, Electrical Engineering, Industrial Engineering, or equivalent business experience.
* Significant experience from EV charging and infrastructure solutions, encompassing hardware, software, and services.
* Significant experience from the transportation industry, including a view of customer operations, TCO, and electrification needs
* In-depth knowledge of charging network value chains and implementation strategies
* Excellent in establishing cross-sectorial long-term partnerships and negotiating agreements with multiple stakeholders
* Experience from charging providers, utilities, or energy industries is a plus
* Pragmatic hands-on approach going from words to action
