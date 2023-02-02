Project Manager Chassis Industrial Engineering
2023-02-02
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.We are now looking for you who have a solid experience in project management and now want to take the next step in your career.
You will be an essential player in our diverse group, Project Office in Chassis Engineering. This is a new area with many challenges to starting and continuing the current activities that the old site already has. You, as an employee, will be involved and contribute to a sustainable future as we are in an exciting time with many fun challenges, and one of the big ones is the electrification of our trucks.
Why Chassis
With us, you get to work with existing projects and get involved in a large and complex project whose purpose is establishing Scania's future production. In addition, you will have a vast network of contacts within Production & Logistics and external parties.
You will work as a senior project manager on different projects. The purpose is to prepare the factory for the new products and the new Scania way of working. Your closest colleagues are coordinators & project managers with different cutting-edge competencies within projects.
Who am I?
My name is Elaine Pereira, manager of the new Chassis Engineering Project Office (MSTP), with over 20 years of experience in multinational industrial companies. I firmly believe that the best results come from the team, considering myself a bridge between your targets and Scania's goals, creating positive consequences for everybody. I appreciate a nice, light, and fun work environment where we are open to diversity so that we can learn every day.
What am I expecting from you?
We work in a self-sufficient way and are used to working both independently and in teams. You can easily create and maintain good contacts and take great responsibility for your deliveries and tasks. Furthermore, we see you as a driven and structured professional. You must know the concept of project management from the beginning to the end. You are also comfortable doing presentations, executing, leading people, and having negotiations and follow-ups.
Your profile
At least Bachelor 's degree with a focus on engineering or technical industry or equivalent work experience.
Knowledge of project management and relevant 2-4 years of work experience in this area.
Skills in Communication, Time Management, Problem-Solving, Leadership, and Organisational Awareness are important.
Good skills in both speaking and writing in Swedish and English, and skills in Office 365 are needed.
Furthermore, we see experience and knowledge within the following as merits:
Experience in Scania, PPS, Project Office
Knowledge in LayCAD, LEAN/SPS, PEIP, Six Sigma/FMEA, PMP, CAPM, CSM, CompTIA Project+ certification, and PRINCE2 is merit.
Do you want to develop with us? Please don't wait. Apply right away, as I continuously read exciting applications.
More information
Please feel free to contact: Elaine Pereira, Hiring Manager MSTP, elaine.pereira@scania.com
Application
Your application should include a cover letter, CV, and relevant grade copies. Scania is using tests as a part of the recruitment process and interviews may be held during the application period. Please apply via JobSearch/Scania.com as soon as possible, no later than 19th of February, 2023.
We are looking forward to your application!
Job ID 20227357
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
