Project Manager Audio Products
2023-05-03
We are looking for a Project Manager to our Audio team with the focus on the development of new network audio products.
What would you do?
As a project Manager at New Business, you will lead product development projects ranging all the way from idea, through conceptual design, execution, industrialization and finally volume production.
The projects include development of electronics, mechanics, and software as well as a wide range of competence areas such as quality assurance, industrial design, production tests and regulatory approvals.
You will lead a project team and the project's steering group as well as support other stakeholders. You will be responsible for clarification of requirements, schedules, budget, and follow-up. And finally, you will also continuously improve our working methods together with the project teams and you Project Manager colleagues.
Who are you?
You are inspired by the challenge of being a Project Manager, leading a project from idea to production. Furthermore, you have a great interest in technology and are creative when it comes to finding solutions to old and new problems. To understand the teams' challenges, we believe you have an engineering degree or equivalent.
Experience from projects containing a mix of software, electronics and mechanics is desired for this position. You are curious and willing to learn and develop yourself while also having thoughts about what you could teach your future teams and your project manager colleagues.
As a person, you are responsible, creative, without prestige and appreciate working with many different people.
New Business
New Business is a unique team within Axis that focuses on areas outside Network Video. We are responsible for the evaluation of new business ideas from both a technical and a commercial perspective and for the development of products, solutions and services in new business areas.
What Axis can do for you
Openness is talked about in many companies, but at Axis it is part of our core. We know that good ideas can come anytime and anywhere, so we encourage everyone to contribute and be innovative. If you are a person who likes to be involved where it happens, make a difference, and contribute to a smarter and safer world, you will feel right at home with us. We work actively with our culture where team spirit, equal opportunities and having fun are central parts.
We offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning coffee every day, Friday cake, bonus program, wellness allowance, health care insurance and your very own Axis bicycle, to name a few.
Axis is a world-leading company with offices and customers all over the world. We develop and sell network cameras used for surveillance and security solutions. We are in an expansive phase, which means new challenges and great opportunities to develop, on a personal and professional level. The head office with corporate management, support functions and our research and development department are all located in Lund.
Come and interview us!
Our hiring process is just as much for you, as it is for us! It is important that you get to know more about new colleagues, the manager, and the culture of our company. After all, we should be happy together. A tip before an interview is therefore to think about what you want to know more about, so that we can help you get answers.
Next step?
Feel free to submit your application today! Interviews will be held continuously during the period of the advertisement; we do not necessarily wait until the closing date.
If you have any questions, please contact me directly, Ylva Bexelius, on +46 46 272 3062 Ersättning
