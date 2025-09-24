Project Manager/Assignment Leader within Dual Sourcing
Assignment description
For our client we are looking for a Project Manager/Assignment Leader within Dual Sourcing
Assignment:
Your task is to coordinate, define plans, create structure and ensure progress in assignments for localization of parts for our new factory in Rugao, China.
You will be a part of cross functional team working to find new local suppliers for existing Scania parts.
You need to be a real team player, be confident in project manager tools, have a strong personal drive, finding ways forward, have good communication skills (both oral in writing) and have a good ability to create structure.
Education:
You are a BSc/MSc in engineering or have a similar background to be able to understand the development processes, activities and results. You are driven, self-going, flexible, positive and you like to communicate and work with others to come to a common understanding. You always find a way forward and you have no problem to anchor cross-functional decisions. You are also able to give your message to the receiver in clear and pedagogical way adapted to the receiver. A sense of order is necessary to be able to document and organize information in a smart way.
Requirements:
Previously worked within Scania as Assignment leader, Object leader, Project manager or similar.
Language:
Swedish: good, but not a must
English: fluently
Where will the assignment be performed (Onsite, Hybrid, offsite)
We work from the office (Södertälje Sweden) at least 4 days/week.
Required skills
BSc/MSc in engineering
Communicative
Structured
Languages
English
(Proficient)
