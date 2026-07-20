Project Manager Aircraft Transfer
Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark -Norway-Sweden / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark -Norway-Sweden i Stockholm
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Company description:
Scandinavian Airlines System SAS
Job description:Take the lead on complex aircraft projects and make a tangible impact on SAS operations. Aircraft Transfer is part of SAS Technical Operations, where our mission is to deliver airworthy aircraft on time, in line with SAS standards, while ensuring cost efficiency. As a Project Manager, you will play a key role in bringing new and used aircraft into and out of service, managing timely handovers, and driving these exciting CAMO projects across SAS.
Challenges you will work on:
In this role, you will manage aircraft phase-in and phase-out processes, coordinate with multiple stakeholders, and oversee critical projects with a focus on safety, airworthiness, and cost efficiency. You report to the Manager of Aircraft Transfer, within SAS Continuing Airworthiness Management Organization. This role involves significant business travel, approximately 100–130 days per year, along with flexible working hours.
Some of your responsibilities will include:
Plan and execute the introduction of new aircraft and the phase-out of existing aircraft to/from SAS.
Coordinate activities with authorities, manufacturers, lessors, and internal SAS teams.
Handle documentation, reporting, and follow-up with both internal and external stakeholders.
Manage projects according to SAS CAME and CAME-P standards, including planning, budgeting, and cost follow-up.
Execute delivery and technical acceptance as a Power of Attorney holder.
Lead and participate in check flights as required, both planned and on demand.
The team
You will join the Aircraft Transfer team within SAS Continuing Airworthiness Management Organization (CAMO), working closely with Asset Management, Engineering, Flight Operations, Ground Operations, and Material Supply. Our team of six Project Managers works closely together, with a strong focus on safety, quality, and collaboration. This role offers extensive international travel, flexible working hours, and the opportunity to lead and coach both internal staff and external consultants.
To be successful we believe you have
Licensed Aircraft Technician with an EASA Part-66 license.
Experience in representing your organization and negotiating contracts.
Hands-on experience in continuing airworthiness, ensuring aircraft are safe, compliant, and ready to fly, with strong knowledge of EASA regulations (Part CAMO and Part 145).
Experience in external relations, for example with aircraft manufacturers, maintenance providers, lessors, and authorities.
Fluent English, both written and spoken.
Experience with SAS MMIS AMOS is considered a plus.
As a person, we believe you thrive in a collaborative environment, bringing a holistic mindset and strong interpersonal skills to everything you do. You are self-motivated, proactive, and goal-oriented, taking ownership of your projects and delivering results with confidence.
You enjoy tackling challenges, contributing to problem-solving, and engaging in open dialogue. You respect processes and standards, perform well under pressure, and consistently look for ways to make a positive impact. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "3655-44279096". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark -Norway-Sweden
169 70 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Scandinavian Airlines System SAS Jobbnummer
10006612