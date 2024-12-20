Project Manager, Agenda 2030
2024-12-20
Since 2018, Nordregio has been analysing and supporting the implementation of the 17 Global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at local and regional levels in the Nordic countries. As emphasized by the UN and OECD, at least 105 of the 169 SDG targets will not be reached without proper local engagement. Nordic countries have a long tradition of strong local governance. Still, challenges remain when it comes to certain SDGs; how to integrate Agenda 2030 in existing municipal budgets and areas of responsibility - and how to monitor progress.
Nordregio is currently seeking a Project Manager to continue the work with Agenda 2030. This position offers an opportunity to contribute to Nordic cooperation for Agenda 2030 implementation at the local level. We are particularly interested in candidates with expertise and interest in one or more of the following key topics:
• Sustainable development with focus on organisation and public sector
• Policy development within sustainable development and civil society
• Project management and communication
Requirements
The position as Project Manager requires a Master's degree. The degree should be in a discipline aligned with at least one of the research fields above (e.g. sustainable development, political science, sociology, or similar).
• The Project Manager is expected to have at least two years of relevant experience post-graduation. Experience from work in the Nordic Collaboration is positive.
Highly motivated with the ability to work independently, as well as the skills to work effectively in a cooperative research environment.
Well-developed communication skills including the ability to network and work collaboratively with a range of stakeholders and partner organizations.
Fluent in English and a Nordic language.
Ability and willingness to contribute to Nordregio's commitment to fostering a supportive and equitable workplace.
Main Work Tasks
• Take on the full responsibility as project manager for the on-going Agenda 2030 project
• Involve Nordregio researchers and external experts according to the project plan
• Plan and execute outreach and communication activities with support from the Nordregio communication department
• Work with and develop relations to external stakeholders, municipalities, regions and civil society actors
• Report on project development and budget at regular intervals
What we offer
The position starts as soon as possible - or subject to agreement. For this position, Nordregio offers a contract with a maximum length of two years with the possibility of prolongation. If you are currently employed by the State in a Nordic country, you are entitled to a leave of absence from your present position for the duration of your employment at Nordregio according to the agreement "Avtale om rettstilling for samnordiske institusjoner og deres ansatte". Candidates relocating from another Nordic country to Sweden are offered a relocation package as well as a monthly salary addition. For our employees to perform at a high level, we support, in various ways, the employee's own responsibility and initiative to find a balance between work and private life. Examples of support include generous health benefits, opportunities for peer-to-peer learning, and encouraging social gatherings.
Why Nordregio?
Nordregio is an international research centre for regional development and planning. We conduct solution-oriented and applied research, addressing current issues from both an academic perspective and from the viewpoint of policymakers and practitioners. Nordregio participates in European, Nordic and national research programs and carries out commissioned projects for different levels of government. We conduct case-studies in different regions, perform territorial analyses on a transnational and pan-European level, and undertake evaluations of various European and national programs.
We are a team of multidisciplinary, international people and our office is situated in attractive surroundings at Skeppsholmen in the heart of Stockholm, Sweden. The institute was established in 1997 by the Nordic Council of Ministers and is built on 50 years of Nordic collaboration.
Working at Nordregio provides you with the opportunity to become part of a truly international research environment. We offer significant career development potential in terms of enhancing your international network of contacts in both policy and academic fields, as well as an extensive experience with project management. You will also have rich opportunities to collaborate with regional and municipal stakeholders in the Nordic countries.
How to apply: Upload your application, including a CV and personal letter no later than 15 January, 2025.
For further information, please contact:
Senior Research Fellow and Research Team Lead Anna Granath Hansson (anna.granath.hansson@nordregio.org
or phone +46 709 598389)
Director Rolf Elmér rolf.elmer@nordregio.org
or phone +46 761105377
Local union representative nora.sanchezgassen@nordregio.org
or phone +46 709310808
For further information about Nordregio, see www.nordregio.org
