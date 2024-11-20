Project Manager ABB Marine & Ports
2024-11-20
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions. That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
In this role you will be part of ABB Marine and Ports in Västerås. ABB's business for crane systems assists ports and shipping companies to transfer containers in a reliable, quick and cost-efficient way. Marine & Ports is specialized in advanced automation and information systems for motion control of all types of container cranes. We are the leading supplier of crane systems and are active worldwide.
In the large terminal automation projects, we deliver electric and automation systems for up to 100 cranes, to the major ports in Europe, Asia, and America. In a modern container terminal, there are remotely controlled Ship-To-Shore cranes, which handle the loading/off-loading of the container ships. These are in the storage yard supported by stacking cranes, robotized cranes weighing hundreds of tons, which automatically move and with high precision stack the containers. The operation of all the cranes is controlled from a central control room in order to optimize the productivity of the terminal.
Your responsibilities:
Managing container terminal crane projects that vary in size and range from approximately MSEK 10-300 and achieving their deliverables and compliance with requirements.
Holding the overall responsibility for the project execution while the position requires that you manage everything from general project issues to the more hands-on details together with your project team.
Being responsible for the project from hand over from the Sales Unit to expiry of warranty.
Identifying, analyzing and addressing project risks, with the regular sharing of lessons learned.
Readiness to travel since our customers are always abroad.
Living ABB's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Qualifications for the role
A technical university degree or relevant work experience.
Several years of work experience is a requirement.
You are thinking in business terms, have a structured approach and ability to always see the bigger picture.
You have a proactive and result-oriented mindset.
You are independent and have the ability to lead both yourself and others towards set goals.
Fluency in both Swedish and English, written and spoken alike, is required as you will be working in a global multicultural environment.
More about us
ABB Marine & Ports is transforming the industry through electrical, digital and connected solutions. Our innovative technologies are redefining the future, bringing new levels of reliability, efficiency and sustainability to shipping while making our ports and terminals safer, greener and more productive.
Recruiting Manager, Jan Nordlund +46 21 34 02 48, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Torbjörn Eriksson, +46 702 08 99 50, Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85, Leaders: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16. Talent Partner: Johannes Westermark Hester.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory
Could this be the right role for you? Please apply latest December 8, 2024. Selection will be done on an ongoing basis - apply today!
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-08
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Ängsgärdsgatan 6
721 30 VÄSTERÅS
Ängsgärdet Jobbnummer
9020757