Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Do you believe in servant leadership? Do you enjoy working in an international environment and collaborating with colleagues within Scania and the TRATON Group? Are you curious and searching for new solutions and with the desire to directly contribute to our success? Then you could be our next project manager!
Our team
We are a highly motivated and skilled team that considers each other's ideas and supports each other whenever needed. We work in an agile way and strive to continuously improve our working methods by exchanging knowledge and experience to support each other and we are motivated by finding solutions together. We like to do activities together and have several focus days per year to plan our work and to develop as a team and we also have common after-works regularly. The atmosphere of the team can be described with the following words; teamwork, high energy level, and result focus.
What we offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks in a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home a few days a week if the job allows. We can also provide you with an individual development plan, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way. Scania offers many opportunities to develop your career both domestically as well as internationally. We have a broad offer of personnel benefit everything from health allowance to performance bonuses. Our corporate culture is characterized by openness, diversity, and respect for the individual.
Your assignment
You will lead a project introducing new legal requirements to the Chinese market.
This involves working tasks such as..
• Leading your project team to succeed in the project.
• Setting up and managing the project time plan, budget, and risk mitigation.
• Solving blockers and deviations within the project.
At the same time, you will be a part of an umbrella project (portfolio) where some working package is driven cross-functionally through all the projects in the portfolio. You will most probably also lead or participate in that cross-functional work within the portfolio.
What are we searching for? Is this you?
To succeed in this role we believe that you are a great leader who finds solutions and motivates others to deliver excellent results. You should enjoy working in a dynamic world in which you have to find solutions and new ways forward together with your team. You should have the ability to engage people, be curious, structure information, and solve problems. You should also have the ability to communicate and situation adapt your communication to all levels of the organization.
We would also like that..
• You have a bachelor's or master's degree in mechanical, industrial, electrical, or mechatronic engineering or equivalent work experience.
• You have at least 5 years of work experience as a project manager.
• You have experience or a good understanding of product development.
• You write and speak fluently in English. If you write and speak fluently in Swedish and Chinese, it is a merit.
Experience working with Embedded systems, Cybersecurity, and working at Scania is also meritorious.
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your past experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
Further information
If you would like to learn more about the position please Mikael Pärssinen (Senior Manager, Project office), at 070-5818053 or Julia Eliasson (Senior Manager, Project office) at 070-7929700.
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and education certificate. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2023-11-15. Ongoing selection and competency-based interviews will take place during the application period, therefore the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
