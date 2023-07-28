Project Manager
Job Description
• Follow up the status of major projects and problems, organize expert team to review and deal with abnormal cases;
• Participate in the company's overall resources, capacity forecast;
• Lead the company's overall delivery process optimization and change;
• Promote the system and process construction of the project department, and carry out the empowerment training of the company's project management related knowledge
Responsibilities:
• Proved skills in leading, Coordinating, Communication and Presenting.
• Very strong motivation to take the challenge and work under pressure, excellent execution.
• Excellent English Skills in both speaking and writing Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Minnovation International AB
(org.nr 559097-9984), https://minnov.se/ Kontakt
Lily lily.pang@minnov.se Jobbnummer
7993608