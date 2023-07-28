Project Manager

Minnovation International AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Skellefteå
2023-07-28


Job Description

• Follow up the status of major projects and problems, organize expert team to review and deal with abnormal cases;

• Participate in the company's overall resources, capacity forecast;

• Lead the company's overall delivery process optimization and change;

• Promote the system and process construction of the project department, and carry out the empowerment training of the company's project management related knowledge

Responsibilities:

• Proved skills in leading, Coordinating, Communication and Presenting.

• Very strong motivation to take the challenge and work under pressure, excellent execution.

• Excellent English Skills in both speaking and writing

