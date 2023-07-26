Project Manager
Jeppesen Systems AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-07-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jeppesen Systems AB i Göteborg
At Boeing, we innovate and collaborate to make the world a better place. From the seabed to outer space, you can contribute to work that matters with a company where diversity, equity and inclusion are shared values. We're committed to fostering an environment for every teammate that's welcoming, respectful and inclusive, with great opportunity for professional growth. Find your future with us.
Jeppesen, a subsidiary of The Boeing Company, is one of the largest software development companies in Gothenburg. We develop and implement innovative resource management and optimization solutions for the world's leading airlines. We are dedicated to continuous improvement, delivering more value to our clients, and exploring emerging technologies such as quantum computing, AI and big data analytics.
At Jeppesen's office in central Gothenburg you will work in a one-of-a-kind software development organization with solutions that make a real difference to people around the world. You will be working in an agile learning organization, surrounded by a team of talented, creative and dedicated colleagues. You will learn and broaden your perspective by working with 400 professionals from more than 30 different nations, but also be part of a global organization allowing for collaboration with customers and colleagues across the world. Most importantly, you will be expected to make a difference.
Jeppesen is looking for a Project Manager based in Gothenburg, Sweden to support internal Digital Aviation Solution projects within SDA.
As a Project Manager you will:
be recognized as primary contact to establish key stakeholder requirements and project objectives;
oversee, develop, coordinate, integrate, analyze, and maintain integrated plans and schedules for highly complex or difficult projects, programs, and change-driven activities to execute in accordance with project management industry standards;
direct and provide high-level studies/analysis (trend, variance, impact), determine scope, reports, and oversight of planning requests;
identify risk and opportunity potential, develop mitigation planning, and refine the business case;
develop and execute the process and strategy for the integration of plans and schedules. Consult and recommend integrated planning, scheduling, change and baseline management, processes, techniques, and tools to management considered to be best practices across the industry;
authorize commitment of resources by obtaining approvals from stakeholders;
oversee deployment of approved recommendations at Division, Business Unit, and/or Enterprise levels.
We are looking for a candidate who is familiar with program management best practices and have a high level of discipline and follow-through. Resilience and aptitude for problem-solving are a must, with the selected candidate being biased toward action, finding solutions, and enabling the rest of the team to execute efficiently and effectively.
This position is hybrid. This means that the selected candidate will be required to perform some work onsite at the listed location.
Required qualifications:
Ability to speak and write English fluently;
Bachelor's degree or higher is required.
5+ years of experience in finance, scheduling, industrial engineering, change management, strategy, program management, or project management role;
5+ years of experience in change management, program planning, project management, integrated scheduling, Industrial Engineering, or Business Operations;
5+ years of experience in team schedules, resource management, risk management, and project management.
Preferred qualifications:
Project Management certification
Employer is willing to sponsor applicants for employment visa status.
Join us if you want to:
Professional skills development with our virtual learning tools and platforms (Digital Campus, LinkedIn Learning, Degreed, EdX, Enterprise Mentoring, Communities of Excellence & Practice)
Broaden your experience in international projects, technical workshops and hackathons
Additional days off for Christmas break (December 24th-January 1st)
Employee recognition program (Boeing PridePoints)
Private Medical Insurance (Skandia)
Pension Plan (Defined Contribution Plan)
We put great emphasis on your personal characteristics. We value individuals who have an analytical approach to problem solving, strong communication skills both within and outside your team, an interest for technology as well as human relations and a curiosity to learn and explore new ways of doing things.
Please apply by sending your CV in English.
Relocation:
This position does not offer relocation for eligible candidates. Candidates must live in the immediate area or relocate at their own expense.
At Boeing, diversity, equity, and inclusion are enduring company values. We strive to live these values every day not only because it's the right thing to do, but because our success depends on it. The company's commitment to diversity and inclusion means providing a work environment for all employees that is welcoming, respectful and equitable, with opportunities for personal and professional development. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jeppesen Systems AB
(org.nr 556484-0303)
Odinsgatan 9 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Jeppesen Jobbnummer
7988997