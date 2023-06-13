Project Manager
2023-06-13
Company Description
Deloitte is a leading global provider of audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services. During its 175-year history, our organization has grown tremendously in both scale and capabilities. Deloitte currently has approximately 415,000 people in more than 150 countries and territories, and serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies. Yet, our shared culture and mission-to make an impact that matters-remains unchanged. This is evident not only in Deloitte's work for clients, but also in our WorldClass ambition, our WorldClimate initiative and our ALL IN diversity and inclusion strategy.
Job Description
You will be part of the NSE Intela Center of Excellence with a very important mission: to ensure an optimized implementation and adoption of Intela within the Deloitte North South Europe region. Intela is Tax & Legal's new global digital platform and one of the outcomes of Project Delphi, a global transformation programme reinventing how Tax & Legal will operate now and in the future. Intela includes possibilities to change how we communicate with our clients, and how we perform our tax analysis. This while allowing us to create and track various workflows in a standardized and transparent manner. We are only in the beginning of this never-ending transformation journey, and we would love for you to onboard and add to our success.
You will be a key player in our organization, and in your role you will be expected to provide project management and PMO rigour, discipline and professional standards to the deployment and adoption of Intela in the NSE member firms. You will be an important part of implementing the local Intela use cases and you will actively support a structured implementation and change management processes.
Your performance will be measured in relation to what extent Intela is implemented successfully across NSE (e.g. number of active internal and external users and clients onboarded).
Responsibilities
Coordinate and align cross-workstream planning activities
Ensure resource availability and allocation to achieve project goals
Complete project plans to monitor and track progress
Measure project performance
Report and escalate risks, issues and decisions as needed
Manage the relationship with stakeholders
Perform risk management to minimise project risks
Create and maintain required project documentation
Ensure consistent project management and PMO standards across all projects
Ensure key project milestones, risks and issues input to overall plan, that incorporates all projects, for communication with senior stakeholders and governance groups
Run regular project status calls
Qualifications
First, we believe you are a people's person. You have at least 5 years of experience in working with program and project management and you understand the importance of communication. You also understand the importance of being flexible with the primary focus on delivering in a timely manner despite short deadlines. You love learning new things and you are happy to share your knowledge with others. Previous experience from working in an international environment is considered as a merit.
Qualifications and skills required
Bachelor's degree within a relevant field
Prince 2 certification or similar is preferred
Minimum 5 years of experience in project/program management
Highly skilled within the Microsoft Office suite including Microsoft Projects
Basic knowledge about the tax/finance landscape
Fluent business English, both written and spoken
Have a structured and organized approach to work, complemented with an eye for detail
Be well organized, able to manage multiple projects and handling competing demands in a timely manner
Have good interpersonal skills
Additional Information
Application
You apply online. Your application should consist of a CV and a short cover letter. We process applications and arrange interviews continually. Please apply sooner than later.
Questions
For questions regarding the role welcome to contact Charlotte Búnger at cbunger@deloitte.se
.
We look forward to your application!
Our Purpose & Strategy
To make an impact that matters for our clients, our people and society - defines who we are and what we stand for. Our purpose provides the foundation for our strategy and our aspiration to be the undisputed leader in professional services: this is not about size; it's about being the first choice. The first choice for the largest and most influential clients and the first choice for the best talent.
What do we do?
Deloitte offers Global integrated professional services that include Audit & Assurance, Risk Advisory, Tax, Consulting and Financial Advisory. Our approach combines intellectual leadership, industrial expertise, insight, consulting & problem-solving capabilities, technology revolutions and innovation from multiple disciplines to help our clients excel anywhere in the world.
What do we value?
At Deloitte, we foster a collaborative culture where talented individuals can produce their best work. We value innovative thinking, diverse insights and a genuinely distinctive level of customer service. We value difference, with respect at the heart of our inclusive culture, and we support agile working arrangements. Hear from some of our people already working at Deloitte in agile ways. We are proud to have received a Best for All Stages of Motherhood special award in 2016 as a Top Employer for Working Families.
What impact will you make?
Every day, your work will make an impact that matters, while you thrive in a dynamic culture of inclusion, collaboration and high performance. We do not just aspire to make solutions. We wish to create an impact that makes a positive and crucial difference for the people around us, our clients and our society. Deloitte is where you'll find unlimited opportunities to succeed and realize your full potential. Så ansöker du
