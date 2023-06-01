Project Manager
Do you never stop looking for new solutions? Join QRIOS Life Science & Engineering in the role as consultant within Project management. At QRIOS we have curious experts in Life Science, Engineering, Management and IT.
We are a consultancy company that is strongly inspired by those who never stop looking for new solutions.
About the position
As Project Manager, you will be in charge of the projects, mainly against production, with budgetary planning, timeframes, and resource allocation as your area of responsibility.
You will be responsible for investing in new machines and equipment that will be used to produce cables. Development and working with strategies are other sections of your role in the department.
During projects, you'll be responsible for applying evidence from preliminary studies to further ensure and develop the quality of safety and delivery. You will be monitoring all aspects of the project and ensuring that it follows project methodology for investments (PMFI), as well as evaluating Health, Safety, and Environmental parameters in the project. As Project Manager, you will be analyzing, predicting, and preventing risks and present continuous result reports to department management.
Your profile
• Previous experience in economic planning, budgeting and cost follow-up.
• Experienced in Microsoft Office and systems such as SAP & API.
• Microsoft Project is meriting.Experience with Props/GATE Method for Project Management is beneficial.
• Knowledge of CE-marking, machine directives, and applicable standards is considered a merit.
• Bachelor 's Master degree in Mechanical Engineering of similar, or experience within Electrical Engineering, Manufacturing or similar is beneficial.
• Fluency in Swedish and English
QRIOS MINDS GO FURTHER. Are you curious about QRIOS? Dont hesitate to get in touch and will tell you more about our work and offerings. Curious people learn more. Stay QRIOS.
