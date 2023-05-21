Project Manager
2023-05-21
About NKT
At NKT, we are all Connectors. We connect to develop leading technologies that enable the world's transition to renewable energy - and we stay connected to grow as people and professionals. As a company, NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology - designing, manufacturing and installing low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions and accessories that support the green transition. NKT is headquartered in Denmark, employs 4,500 people in more than 15 countries, and realized revenue of EUR 2,1 billion in 2022. We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
At NKT you will experience the challenges of our big projects - and enjoy flat hierarchies and friendly collaboration.
We need you to successfully deliver our projects, through detailed planning and delegation of tasks that are efficient in time and cost. We promise that you will feel a sense of self-fulfillment from our green agenda!
Planning and implementing projects will be your task. Enabling a sustainable future is your contribution.
As a Project Manager at the Accessories Site in Alingsås, you are the overall contact person for the projects and will drive the project from a defined scope to the assessment and evaluation of the results of the project. To ensure an outcome in line with the company strategies and forecasts you will regularly monitor and report on progress to relevant stakeholders and ensure good cooperation between divisions and different NKT sites. In more detail, your tasks will include the following...
• Support, delegate amongst, and direct the team
• Create schedules and project timelines
• Present to stakeholders reports on progress as well as problems and solutions
• Implement and manage change when necessary to meet project outputs
• Write technical reports
• Support and direct quality ensurance
A strong focus on a given target, balanced by a curiosity for new technologies and ideas
"strong ability to communicate and explain technical matters with ease'' is probably a sentence your colleagues would use to describe you. Furthermore, we believe that you are optimistic about new ideas and technologies to be successful in this role. We want to stay on the frontline of new technologies and need to have a strong focus on customer satisfaction and service to be successful. Moreover, we believe that your resume comprises...
• University degree in electrical or mechanical engineering
• Approximately 10 years of experience in engineering or development
• Solid project management background
• Cross border experience with different mentalities and languages
• Fluency in English - preferably also either German or Swedish
• Good knowledge in MS Office
• Knowledge in SAP is advantageous but not a must
Contact and application
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
Apply with CV and personal letter via the link below, at latest the 21st of May 2023.
Tests can occur in our recruitment processes.
Please note that we work with an ongoing selection, this means that the position might be filled before the last application date.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Recruiter, Sara Karlsson, sara.karlsson @nkt.com, +46 70 202 64 51, Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union Representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Peter Kjellsson, +46 733 64 21 34
Unionen - Joakim Wikström, +46734070243
Welcome with your application!
