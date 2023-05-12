Project Manager
ABB AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Västerås Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Västerås
2023-05-12
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
ABB holds a complete and flexible traction motor portfolio that allows us to build the perfect solution for each customer - regardless of train type, power range or geographical location. ABB also supplies complete e-mobility motors for electrified buses, mining, and other types of heavy vehicles. Each motor is tailor-made to customer requirements and to the operation conditions, enabling superior efficiency, low energy consumption and high reliability.
As Project Manager, you now have the opportunity to join the ABB Traction & E-mobility Motor team in Västerås. As each order is customer specific each project entails electrical dimensioning, mechanical design, material procurement, manufacturing, testing and deliveries. In this role, you will collaborate closely with both customers as well as internal stakeholders in a cross-functional team making sure we deliver according to customer requirements.
Your responsibilities
Successfully lead and execute assigned project(s) on-time and within budget on the quality & safety framework of ABB.
Align project(s) with contractual requirements.
Act as key contact towards the customer and internal stakeholders.
Establishing and maintain good customer relationship.
Actively manage risks and opportunities.
Be involved in or, if necessary, lead technical discussions and decisions.
Invoicing and collect payments on time.
Present project status in reviews and follow up meetings.
Your background
To succeed and thrive in this role we believe you have held the role as project manager or technical project manager within similar industry.
Bachelor or Master of science in engineering or equivalent experience of technology.
Preferebly 3-5 years of experience within technical project management or project management for industrial projects.
Profound technical expertise in a production environment.
Strong written and oral communication skills in both English and Swedish.
Knowledge of drive systems, railway or e-mobility are beneficial.
You are openminded, curious and collaborative.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Carolina Nilsson, +461 07 32 24 61, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +4621-32 91 69, Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +4621-32 85 47; Unionen: Ing-Marie B Lindgren-Turpeinen, +4621-32 95 83. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Linda Lundstedt, +4621-32 51 94 .
You are welcome to apply the latest by June 1. Please note that selection will be done on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before last day of application.
We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), http://www.new.abb.com/careers
Hydrovägen 10 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Hydrovägen 10 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där ABB AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7768296